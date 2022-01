Ford CEO Jim Farley and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have long enjoyed a cozy relationship on Twitter, where the two have complemented each other on numerous occasions. However, at the end of the day, these are still two automakers competing against each other in the burgeoning EV market, a fact that Farley is well aware of, and Tesla is notorious for having some pretty passionate and oftentimes outspoken fans. Now, the world’s largest EV automaker is facing some big problems that older, legacy automakers like Ford are well aware of as it is recalling nearly a half-million vehicles over two different issues.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO