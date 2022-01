Looking to God's Grace and Love for a Blessed 2022. As the calendar year for 2021 wanes, and the coming year of 2022 approaches, you know people who are making “New Year’s Resolutions.” It is a common practice for people around the world to say good-bye to the pain, to the disappointments, to the bad times of the past. It is common practice for people to welcome hope for the future. As you look back at 2021, perhaps you see experiences you want to put in your rear view mirror. Perhaps you have hopes and plans for good in the coming year. So, perhaps you too are making New Year’s resolutions for 2022.

RELIGION ・ 7 HOURS AGO