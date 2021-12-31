ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Bowl Prediction: #8 Ole Miss vs #7 Baylor

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fXkPU_0dZqVdw900

The Sugar Bowl is one of the most intriguing games of the bowl season. No. 7 Baylor (11-2) and No. 8 Ole Miss (10-2) both enter the matchup riding four-game win streaks that included huge wins. For Baylor is was the Big 12 title game win over Oklahoma State, and for Ole Miss is was a convincing win over Texas A&M.

Each team will look to head into the offseason as a hot program that ensures a Top 10 final ranking and a possible Top 10 preseason ranking in 2022.

Here are the Irish Breakdown staff predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Ole Miss 27, Baylor 17

Baylor has been a strong defensive team all season and the Rebels have played much better defense down the stretch, giving up just 17.8 points in its final four games, which included wins over Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Liberty.

Ole Miss was an explosive scoring offense the first five games of the season, but it averaged just 27.6 points in the final five games. The Rebels were able to get healthy during the down time, and quarterback Matt Corral decided to play in the Sugar Bowl. That decision by Corral made me respect him a great deal, and I see him going out on a strong note, even against a defense like Baylor's.

The Bears are a fundamentally sound and physical football squad, but I don't know if they have enough firepower to beat the Rebels. It will be competitive throughout but I expect Ole Miss to pull this one out with a strong fourth quarter.

VINCE DEDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Prediction: Ole Miss 31, Baylor 24

I think this one could be a very fun game to watch and I am very much looking forward to it. I like what Baylor brings to the table on both sides of the ball but I also LOVE to watch Lane Kiffin's offense go to work. I think Kiffin's offense will be too much for the Baylor Bears in this one. The Ole Miss defense will also be a country heard from as I think they will give a few short fields to the offense and in turn a few easy scores.

RYAN ROBERTS, IB RECRUITING

Prediction: Baylor 45, Ole Miss 27

Ole Miss is one of the more bizarre double digit win teams I’ve seen. There are holes everywhere. Without much high quality analysis instilled, Baylor is just a better football team.

