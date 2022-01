Boone seeks the Senate District 16 seat that was left open last week by Betsy Johnson. Deborah Boone, a Democrat with a political history stretching from her days as a Clatsop County commissioner to the Oregon Legislature in Salem, says she wants to fill the Senate District 16 seat that has been vacated by Betsy Johnson. After serving for nearly 21 years as a Democrat in the Oregon Legislature, Johnson, who was known as a moderate Democrat, announced in October she is running for governor as an unaffiliated candidate. Johnson resigned last Wednesday, Dec. 15, to focus on her...

SALEM, OR ・ 13 DAYS AGO