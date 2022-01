We’re sure that when people once used the idiom ‘were you raised in a barn?’ they weren’t envisaging the luxurious converted outbuildings that pepper the UK countryside today. In fact, insinuating that someone was brought up in one of the sumptuous, atmospheric, architecturally-sound barns that we’ve plucked from our isle’s fair farmland, seems to us the highest of compliments. For when you remove the livestock, equipment and clutter, a barn is actually the perfect empty shell in which to create… well, whatever you like, which is why there is a converted barn to suit every type and taste.

