ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

50 Cent’s Kids: What To know About His Relationship With His 2 Children

By Terry Zeller
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vLoxx_0dZqUxJE00
Mediapunch/Shutterstock

The ‘In Da Club’ rapper has two sons with two different women. Sadly, he is estranged from his eldest child, as they have publicly feuded for years. Find out all about 50 Cent’s kids here.

50 Cent has dominated the hip hop world since the release of his album Get Rich or Die Tryin’ in 2003. With his single “In Da Club” becoming the most listened-to song in radio history within a week at the time, per Billboard, the 46-year-old Queens, New York native, quickly became a household name. He then started his own music label, G-Unit Records, and swept the charts again with his third studio effort, 2005’s The Massacre.

Since then, 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, has gone on to release several more albums, starred in a film and even began his own production companies. He not only stars in the hit Starz drama Power, but also serves as co-creator and executive producer. He also has his hand in many business ventures, including SMS Audio and SK Energy.

In his personal life, 50 Cent has welcomed two sons with two different women. Although he is estranged to his eldest son Marquise Jackson and currently in a bitter feud with him, the entertainer often gushes over his youngest, Sire Jackson. Find out all about Fiddy’s relationship with his boys, below.

Marquise Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MQ0UB_0dZqUxJE00
Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson and son Marquise Jackson arrive at New York Fashion Week 2019. (Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock)

Marquise, who was born on October 13, 1997, has been estranged from his father for over a decade, due in part to the rapper’s tumultuous split with Marquise’s mother, Shaniqua Thompkins, in 2008. After the former couple went their separate ways, Shaniqua claimed 50 Cent promised her his $4 million Long Island Mansion. While she and Marquise were residing in it, the house burned to the ground, with Shaniqua alleging her ex had something to do with it. Although 50 Cent was cleared of any wrongdoing, the former couple continued to feud, which has resulted in a rift between Fiddy and Marquise.

“It completely went south when I was probably like 10 or 11,” Marquise told Rap-Up in 2017. “He wasn’t really around enough. It kind of dwindled down as time went on and certain events happened.” He said he always thought of his father as Superman while he was growing up. “But then, as I got older, you start realizing things or you start seeing certain patterns and it takes an effect on your relationship with people,” Marquise added. “That’s what happened with me and my father. He’s still alive but I can’t tell you our last conversation or the last time we even had a dialogue.”

The feud has escalated since, with 50 Cent saying he wouldn’t mind if Marquise was “hit by a bus” in 2018. The insult came after Marquise shared a snap of himself hanging out with the son of Supreme McGriff, one of 50’s rivals, on Instagram. Fiddy commented, “if both these little n—-s got hit by a bus, I wouldn’t have a bad day.” Although the “Candy Shop” singer walked back the comment, tweeting he had “zero ill will towards anyone living,” the damage had been done.

Sire Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZZ10A_0dZqUxJE00
Sire Jackson and father Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson at ‘Den of Thieves’ film premiere in Los Angeles in 2019. (Mediapunch/Shutterstock)

Sire, on the other hand, appears to be the apple of 50 Cent’s eye. Born on September 1, 2012 to Fiddy and his girlfriend at the time, model Daphne Joy, Sire has already been living the high life. When he was just 2 years old, he landed a $700,000 contract with Kidz Safe headphones. “He’s got a [modeling] deal now with Kidz Safe,” 50 Cent announced during an interview with Power 105.1, per E!. “They paid him a big payment, too. He’s super cute, you gotta pay for it.” The doting dad also revealed he set up a trust fund for Sire, saying he wanted his son to enjoy his riches when he was more mature.

And speaking of riches, in 2019 Fiddy treated Sire to an insane shopping spree for Christmas. The actor spent $100,000 to rent out an entire Toys R Us store for the little tyke to shop ’til he dropped, according to E!. The exciting day was revealed on Daphne’s Instagram, where she posted several pics of the holiday surprise, captioning it, “When I asked my Dad for the ‘WHOLE Toys R Us Store’ for Christmas I didn’t think he would actually do it, but he did.” Another post read, “Sire’s in utter shock right now and disbelief.”

50 Cent also gushed about Sire during the 2021 Christmas holiday. Posting adorable pics of Sire wearing a tiger hat and hoodie by a Christmas tree, he wrote, “look at my boy, SIRE on some let’s play video games for money DadNo . you ain’t got no money so i can’t win. LOL” Looks like Sire is in for many more special holidays in the years ahead.

Comments / 47

Felicia Adams
2d ago

50 Cent should be ashamed of himself he better be careful cause the the one he overlooked and rejected he could be the last person he says on his death bed and the one he spoiling now is the one that may be the one to abandon him on his death bed Just Saying!!!!!!

Reply(8)
63
Annie Sam
2d ago

there's an old saying that the stone that the builder refused would be the one that holds the house up. the first born can never be replaced. time will tell with him and is youngest child. you reap what you sow.

Reply(2)
24
Lisa Warren
1d ago

Please get it right with your eldest son, if you haven't already. Don't go to your grave without forgiveness. He deserves exactly what your giving to your youngest son. He didn't ask to come into this world, but you and his Mother made that happen. Bless him and get a relationship with him. I will praying for you and for my son's.....Father's too. ❤🥲Jesus Help Us!Acts 2:38

Reply
8
Related
HollywoodLife

Flavor Flav’s Girlfriends: Everything To Know About The Women He’s Dated & Had Children With

Flavor Flav has an extensive dating history, partly because of his hit VH1 reality series ‘Flavor of Love.’ Here’s what to know about his exes. Flavor Flav, 61, has been a hot commodity for the ladies over the years. So much so, that the rapper and Public Enemy member (née William Jonathan Drayton Jr.) had his own dating game show, Flavor of Love, that aired on VH1 in the mid-2000s. Flav has dated many women, four of whom he’s had a total of 8 children with. A few of Flav’s exes are also famous, as well. Below, everything you need to know about the women who have been romantically involved with the one and only Flavor Flav.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Has ‘Every Intention’ Of Celebrating Christmas With Kanye West Despite Split

While Kim Kardashian may have filed to be ‘legally single,’ the reality star still wants to put the kids first and spend the holidays with her ex-husband. Kim Kardashian still has her heart set on having a strong co-parenting relationship with Kanye West. As the pair prepare for their first Christmas since the divorce, a source close to the family revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s planning on spending Christmas with her ex and their kids, even after she filed paperwork to be “legally single” earlier in December.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
50 Cent
Person
Daphne Joy
E! News

Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Is Engaged

Watch: Eminem's Daughter Proves She's His No. 1 Stan. Will the newly engaged Alaina Scott please stand up?. On Monday, Dec. 13, the 28-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem announced that she and her longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller are engaged. "This moment, this life," she captioned a few Instagram photos of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys R Us#Christmas#Old Queens#Long Island#G Unit Records#Starz Drama Power#Sms Audio#Sk Energy
hotnewhiphop.com

Remy Ma Claims Women In Rap Don't Collab With Her Because Her "Pen Really Go"

With decades of spitting bars under her belt, Remy Ma is confident in her lyrical game. The New York rapper has risen through the trenches to amass the success she has today, including serving out six years in prison, but immediately upon her release, the "Conceited" icon was back at work. Remy is not only married to spitter Papoose but she called Fat Joe one of her best friends, so it's clear that she surrounds herself with people that also value the art of stroy-telling on wax.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Exposes How Much Money 50 Cent Allegedly Made From "BMF"

We all know about 50 Cent and Rick Ross' long-storied feud and just how messy it's gotten over the years. Both rappers are comfortably running their own empires but they've still got a lot of animosity for one another. Following the release of Rozay's new studio album Richer Than I Ever Been, the rapper spoke with GQ's Frazier Tharpe about all of the hot topics surrounding him, including his feud with 50 Cent.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reveals He Has A Crush On Phylicia Rashad, Wants To Make New "Cosby Show"

50 Cent has seamlessly transitioned from a career in music to one in television, having a hand in some of the most exciting small-screen projects of the last few years. As the head of shows including Power and its extended universe, BMF, and more, as well as the upcoming shows about Snoop Dogg's murder trial, Queen Nzinga, and others, 50 Cent has become a serious force in the entertainment world, and he has his eyes set on creating yet another game-changing series.
TV & VIDEOS
Club 93.7

Rappers Who Had Their Chains Snatched Over the Years

Toward the end of his legendary "Knuck If U Buck" freestyle, Lil Wayne playfully shoots down the notion of anyone snatching the chain off his neck. "I'll be damned, mama, they know who I am, mama," he raps in the verse. "I'm still your little boy, but to them, I'm the man, mama."
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves Take an Island Holiday Baecation

Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves dipped off for a holiday baecation. TheJasmineBrand notes the two shared images flying in similar aircraft, both over an island. Jayda shared her images solo, while Lil Baby appeared alongside Meek Mill. During Christmas, Jayda posted a new Rolls Royce on Instagram, which many believed...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
Ok Magazine

Nick Cannon Is The Proud Papa Of Seven Children, Meet His Multiple Baby Mamas: Mariah Carey, Alyssa Scott & More

"My therapist says I should be celibate," The Masked Singer host spilled in September. "Ok, give me a break bus. I'm [going to] take a break from having kids,” he added. The radio show host first became a dad in 2011 when he and then-wife pop icon Mariah Carey gave birth to their twins Monroe and Moroccan. He also shares two children with Brittany Bell and Abby De La Rosa. Bell gave birth to son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen in February 2017 and December (of the same year) respectively, while the international DJ welcomed twin sons Zillion and Zion in June 2021.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
BET

Cardi B Defends Lil' Kim Against Bullying And Disrespect

Cardi B isn’t here for the online bullying of the “real f***ing legend” Kimberly Denise Jones, better known by her stage name, Lil’ Kim. It appears that many critics on social media aren’t taken by the Brooklyn native’s latest musical efforts, including a record she released earlier this month called “Big Santa Papi,” as part of Nick Cannon’s holiday film Miracles Across 125th Street. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Cannon would be assisting the veteran rapper in a more managerial sense for the next chapter of her career.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
120K+
Followers
12K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy