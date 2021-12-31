Letter: DOT needs to have turn signals working with each light change

The weather is getting colder by the day here in New York and winter is quickly approaching. This is the time of year where many New Yorkers, who don't have garages or use street parking, want to warm their cars up before hitting the road. Honestly, who wants to sit in a freezing cold car, waiting for it to warm up? None of us, right? But, in New York State, it's illegal to warm up your car if you're not inside of it. So no, you can't sit in your cozy living room while your car heats up to the perfect 78-degree temperature. Yes, you can get a ticket and be fined for leaving your vehicle unattended while it's running.

CARS ・ 12 HOURS AGO