Bessemer, AL

Hoover man found shot to death in vehicle at vacant Bessemer motel

By Carol Robinson
AL.com
AL.com
 2 days ago
An investigation is underway after Hoover man was shot to death in Bessemer. The 46-year-old man was found dead about 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The discovery was made...

Comments / 6

GerMex8182
2d ago

so very very sad and unnecessary I hate to hear these stories loss of relative under suspicious circumstances myself it's out there

