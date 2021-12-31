Burchfield Penney Art Center closing temporarily due to COVID-19 positivity rate

The Burchfield Penney Art Center at Buffalo State College announced that starting Saturday it will shut down for three weeks due to the COVID-19 positivity rate in the area.

As of Wednesday, the COVID-19 positivity rate in the Western New York region is over 13 percent.

"The difficult decision to close is because of Western New York region's seven-day average of cases per population of 100,000 earlier this week, the fourth-highest number of New York regions," said Burchfield Penney interim director Scott Propeack. "The safety of staff and visitors must always come first."

The art center will reopen on January 20.