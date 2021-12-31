Watch ‘The Wanderers’ bid buh-bye to de Blasio as COVID omicron variant sweeps across NYC

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Mayor Bill de Blasio is finally out of office. What more could Staten Islanders want as we enter 2022?. Well, just a couple of things, including some items that new Mayor Eric Adams can help us with. But one thing takes precedence over all others:...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its January application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Former congressman and combat veteran Max Rose, who is taking another run at the seat that he lost in 2020 to sitting Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis, was endorsed Saturday by former City Councilwoman Debi Rose. “To solve the problems that our community faces, we need a leader...
NEW YORK (AP) — Eric Adams is New York City’s new mayor, with the Democrat being sworn into office in a Times Square ceremony shortly after the nation’s largest city rang in the new year Saturday. Adams, 61, faces the immense challenge of pulling the city out...
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations keep rising, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on New Year’s Eve that the statewide mask mandate, which requires New Yorkers to use face coverings in public places, will be extended at least two weeks, until Jan. 29. In addition, federal...
I’ve been wondering . . . do people make New Year’s resolutions anymore? They seem kind of silly. Gyms are packed the week after New Year’s with people in spanking-new spandex and sweatsuits, wheezing on a treadmill. By February, most sport their sweatsuits just to walk the...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Even amid a monthlong rise in hospitalizations for COVID-19 on the borough, the New Year holiday stands out, with an approximately 25% increase in patients between Thursday and Saturday -- from 197 up to 248. There are 176 hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Staten Island University Hospital,...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Several school districts in New Jersey are opting to keep school buildings closed and return to remote learning on Monday following the holiday break due to the rise in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy has repeatedly stated since the start of the 2021-2022...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As the coronavirus (COVID-19) omicron variant continues to surge across the United States, Sen. Charles Schumer announced a new push to the federal government to deliver antiviral coronavirus pills to New York State. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization...
STATEN ISLAND N.Y. — Just before 2021 came to a close, the New York City Council approved two dozen street renamings honoring Staten Islanders, including change-making community leaders, beloved educators, 9/11 and military heroes and social activists. In addition to the individuals who will have a street bear their...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As Mayor Bill de Blasio prepares to cede City Hall to Mayor-elect Eric Adams, he reflected on all he’s accomplished during his eight-year tenure and thanked New Yorkers for aiding and inspiring him every step of the way. “There are no words for how special...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Newly-elected Borough President Vito Fossella’s public swearing-in ceremony has been rescheduled due to the surge of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Staten Island. The ceremony, which was originally set for Jan. 2 at Monsignor Farrell High School, will now take place on Saturday, Jan. 22. “Due...
I read with interest Tom Wrobleki’s recent story about the “other” Verrazzano Bridge...in Rhode Island. I’d like to suggest a series for the Advance to consider for the new year. It would compare places on Staten Island with other places, far and near, that share the same names. One article would look at Chelsea on Staten Island as compared to Chelsea in Manhattan. Another would compare my Sunnyside neighborhood with Sunnyside in Queens. There’s Charleston on Staten Island, and the one in South Carolina. There’s St. George here on the Island and the one in Utah.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The second of three new Staten Island ferryboats has arrived in New York City. The Sandy Ground cruised under the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge just after 10 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, crossing the St. George waterfront before heading into the Kill van Kull toward Caddell Dry Dock in West Brighton.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A new year is finally here!. Here is a guide to what’s open and what’s closed on New Year’s Day 2022 in New York City. Staten Island Ferry: Weekend schedule on Jan. 1, 2022. Staten Island Railway: Sunday schedule on Jan. 1,...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Before Carol Bullock was a staple in the LGBTQ+ community, she worked at Staples. Following a 30-year career in sales and operations with the office supply giant, Bullock was unsure about her next steps. Becoming the next executive director of the Pride Center of Staten Island wasn’t on her radar.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Another day, another grim milestone. For the fourth-straight day, more than 2,000 confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were reported on Staten Island. According to city Health Department data, 2,654 Staten Islanders tested positive for the virus on Thursday, bringing the borough’s pandemic total to 98,996.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As highly transmissible coronavirus (COVID-19) omicron cases surge in New York City and across the country, doctors warn that some face masks offer better protection than others. Though the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) simply advises us to...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was a recipe for success. Following our coverage of readers’ top five bagel stores, gyms and yoga studios, pizza places and hair salons on Staten Island, we asked our readers to tell us which bakeries they like to visit to get decadent cakes, crispy cookies and classic cannoli in our final Best of Staten Island category of 2021, and they nominated 27 standout spots through hundreds of emails and comments on social media.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After Bob Pangia graduated from Monsignor Farrell High School in 1969, he made an impressive name for himself in the world of finance. Heading a division of investment banking at PaineWebber/UBS before co-founding Ivy Capital Partners, an orthopedic-focused private equity firm, the CEO climbed the corporate ladder and deeply rooted himself in the industry, earning more than 30 years of experience in financial management, investment banking and private equity. A skilled executive leader, Pangia has a strong record of success. This month he will bring those accomplishments back to his alma mater as the Oakwood school officially launches the first formal program of its newly minted Business & Finance Institute.
Comments / 0