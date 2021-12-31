ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Watch ‘The Wanderers’ bid buh-bye to de Blasio as COVID omicron variant sweeps across NYC

By Tom Wrobleski
The Staten Island Advance
2 days ago
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The day that many Staten Islanders have looked forward to for years is finally upon us: Mayor Bill de Blasio is finally leaving City Hall. Crime has skyrocketed...

www.silive.com

STATEN ISLAND, NY
