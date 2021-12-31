Watch ‘The Wanderers’ bid buh-bye to de Blasio as COVID omicron variant sweeps across NYC

I read with interest Tom Wrobleki’s recent story about the “other” Verrazzano Bridge...in Rhode Island. I’d like to suggest a series for the Advance to consider for the new year. It would compare places on Staten Island with other places, far and near, that share the same names. One article would look at Chelsea on Staten Island as compared to Chelsea in Manhattan. Another would compare my Sunnyside neighborhood with Sunnyside in Queens. There’s Charleston on Staten Island, and the one in South Carolina. There’s St. George here on the Island and the one in Utah.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO