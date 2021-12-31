ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Powerball Jackpot Raised to $500 Million for New Year’s Day Drawing

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eqlUD_0dZqSqLP00

The Powerball jackpot continues to climb ahead of the New Year’s Day drawing. Game leaders increased the jackpot estimate from $483 million to $500 million ($355.9 million cash value) for the Saturday, Jan. 1 drawing. This will be Powerball’s first drawing on New Year’s Day in two years.

“Ticket sales have been strong through the holidays, and we anticipate the majority of ticket purchases for the next drawing will happen on New Year’s Day,” said May Scheve Reardon, Powerball Product Group Chair and Missouri Lottery Executive Director. “A jackpot of this size is a great way to start the New Year, but please remember to play responsibly.”

Saturday’s drawing will be the 38th draw in the jackpot run. The jackpot was last hit in the Oct. 4, 2021, drawing when a single ticket in California won a massive $699.8 million grand prize. Rhode Island had a $150,000 Powerball Power Play winner for the December 6, 2021, draw.

Powerball Drawings are at 10:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays and aired locally on WPRI. Tickets may be purchased at any time, but only until 9:50 p.m. on drawing nights.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Comments / 0

Related
The Grand Rapids Press

These were the luckiest Powerball numbers in 2021

The first Powerball drawing of 2022 is scheduled for Saturday Jan. 1 and with it comes one of the largest jackpots in the game’s history. The estimated jackpot of $483 million is already the 12th-largest Powerball jackpot ever and should ticket sales exceed expectations, it could become the 11th-largest.
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Rhode Island State
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Provincetown; still no jackpot winner for more than $400 million

There was no jackpot winner for the Powerball worth $441 million Wednesday. But one player from Massachusetts didn’t walk away empty handed. A ticket sold in Provincetown won the $100,000 prize Wednesday. The ticket, sold at Essentials 2, was among eight $100,000 prize winners across the U.S. for the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Drawings#Wpri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
K945

Powerball Jackpot Is Now One of the Largest Ever

No winner in the Wednesday night drawing for the Powerball prize. The jackpot now climbs to $483 million dollars making it one of the largest lottery jackpots ever. In fact, this jackpot now makes our list of the Top 20 largest lottery jackpots. Here’s a list of the top 20...
LOTTERY
audacy.com

Powerball winner claims prize of nearly $700M

One lucky Californian has claimed his prize as the winner of the Oct. 4 Powerball draw, the highest paid lottery ticket in California Lottery history. Scott Godfrey took home a whopping $699.8 million after one of the 10 Quick Picks he purchased at a Morro Bay Albertsons supermarket had the winning numbers.
LOTTERY
UPI News

Man collects $1M lottery jackpot nearly two decades after $100,000 win

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A Virginia man who won a $100,000 lottery prize in 2002 returned to lottery headquarters nearly two decades later to collect a $1 million jackpot. Alvin Copeland of Suffolk told Virginia Lottery officials he used his usual numbers when he bought his Cash4Life ticket at the 7-Eleven store in Suffolk.
LOTTERY
FOXBusiness

How to up your chances of winning the lottery

With the Powerball jackpot climbing to $441 million, lottery hopefuls are likely wondering how they can improve their odds of winning. Playing a single ticket in a 6-number, 49-ball lottery drawing offers a 1 in 13,983,816 chance of winning. Casino Guru Founder and CEO Jan Kovac confirmed to FOX Business that chances of winning a lottery are extremely low, but it’s not an impossibility.
LOTTERY
UPI News

Lottery ticket found in laundry turns out to be $387,450 winner

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said a lottery ticket he found while doing his laundry nearly ended up in the trash before he discovered it was a $387,450 winner. Maricus "Bezo" Barnes told Virginia Lottery officials he bought a Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket for the Oct. 23 drawing at the 7-Eleven store in Hampton, but he forgot about the ticket until he rediscovered it while doing his laundry.
LOTTERY
The Bergen Record

Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, Dec. 31

Here are the Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, Dec. 31, 2021:. The jackpot was an estimated $221 million with a cash option of $159.6 million, according to the Mega Millions website. Recent Winner:$108 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Arizona. Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot was at $500 million...
LOTTERY
Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy