Country music artists back out of CBS special due to COVID-19

By Michael Reiner
 2 days ago

(WKBN)- According to the Daily Mail , several country music acts will not be performing on New Year’s Eve due to COVID-19.

The artists include Zac Brown Band, Sam Hunt and Elle King.

Multiple city hall buildings closed due to COVID-19

Zac Brown of the Zac Brown Band announced on his Instagram page Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and that his band will not be performing Friday night.

Brown announced that the band’s #1 priority is the safety and well-being of the fans, crew members, and venue staff.

The musicians were scheduled to be a part of “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville Big Bash,” which can be seen at 8 p.m. on WKBN-TV.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

