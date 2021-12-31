WATCH: Wolverines fans flood Miami from across the country

The father of the standout high school quarterback in Georgia who died earlier this month said at his son's funeral Tuesday that early reports linking his son's death to complications after a routine surgery were not true. James Roper, Robbie Roper's father, addressed the 1,000 mourners at First Baptist Church...
On Saturday, the Ohio State Buckeyes pulled out a 48-45 Rose Bowl win over Utah. According to reports, Buckeyes assistant Matt Barnes has confirmed that he is heading to Memphis to become their defensive coordinator. Ohio State assistant Matt Barnes confirmed to @LettermenRow that he is taking the defensive coordinator...
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — It wasn’t the result that any of the maize and blue faithful were hoping for, considering that the Wolverines were a game away from the national championship, but they fell to Georgia, 34-11, in the Capital One Orange Bowl. Anything that could go wrong...
Nick Saban is a happy man tonight. Alabama’s head coach isn’t often a bowl of sunshine during his postgame interviews, but he was in a pretty good mood on Friday evening. The No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide topped No. 4 Cincinnati, 27-6, in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl.
Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
New Year’s Day began with ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit uttering a line on College GameDay that would echo for hours, with the blowback becoming deafening as unfortunate events unfolded hours later in New Orleans. "I think this era of player just doesn't love football,” Herbstreit said, in discussing players...
Prior to the start of Saturday’s Rose Bowl Matchup between Ohio State and Utah, news broke that cornerback Marcus Williamson was one of the Buckeyes players that were not going to be suiting up for the game. At halftime, Williamson took to Twitter to announce that he was “retired”...
The Georgia Bulldogs spent most of the 2021 college football season as the No. 1 team in the nation. On Friday, they sure looked like it, dropping the Michigan Wolverines 34-11 in the national semifinals at the Orange Bowl and moving onto the College Football Playoff Championship Game where they’ll face the only team to beat them this year, the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Alabama’s players showed some great discipline ahead of their College Football Playoff semifinal game against Cincinnati on Friday. Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said during the week that his players voted to effectively put themselves in a bubble by staying at the team hotel and agreeing not to leave.
One Utah player got salty at the end of the Rose Bowl and was seen throwing a punch. Tevita Fotu, who was not in uniform for the game, was seen throwing a punch at a Buckeyes player. Fotu is a sophomore defensive tackle and. any action this season. His Utes...
The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
The Peach Bowl takes place annually in Atlanta, Ga. It has been a staple on the bowl calendar since 1968. Beginning in 1997, the Peach Bowl has been sponsored by Chick-fil-A, and is officially known as the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. On Thursday evening, the Michigan State Spartans defeated the Pittsburgh...
Alabama head coach was in a good mood after his Cotton Bowl win on Friday night, laughing at a fun exchange during his postgame interview. The Crimson Tide beat Cincinnati 27-6 in their College Football Playoff semifinal game, advancing to the National Championship game against the winner between Georgia and Michigan.
Another football game and another fan fight. Take a look as a woman is injured during a fight at Thursday night’s Peach Bowl game between Michigan State and Pittsburgh. This Pittsburgh piece of trash needs to spend some time in jail! (At least he had more fight in him than his football team did)
Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley four-star lineman Jamaal Jarrett dropped his top 11 schools Friday. They are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Washington. He originally had released a top eight list earlier in the year, but took it down after he started...
An ESPN college football announcer is facing criticism online for what he said following an injury in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday night. Saturday evening, Ole Miss star quarterback Matt Corral went down with a leg injury in the first half of the Sugar Bowl against Baylor. Corral, a top...
Busy season is about to wrap up for Kirk Herbstreit, though the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has some big games left. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game and the national championship in the weeks to come.
Back in 2015, Michigan made a major coaching splash, signing Jim Harbaugh to a massive contract to bring him back to his alma mater. Harbaugh had previously guided Stanford to its best seasons in program history in 2010 before leaving for the NFL to join the 49ers. There, he coached the team to three conference championships in his first three years, including a run to the Super Bowl in 2012, where he lost to his brother, John Harbaugh, and the Ravens.
