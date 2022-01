Hiram Garcia is Dwayne Johnson's longtime producing partner, and the Seven Bucks Productions team has a lot of exciting projects to look forward to. Not only is Johnson making his long-awaited debut as Black Adam this year, but the wrestler-turned-actor has some big sequels in the works. During a recent chat with Collider, Garcia revealed that studios have wanted to make sequels to several of Johnson's movies, but the actor is picky about which projects he returns to because "he would literally never not be working" if he said yes to everything. However, Johnson will soon be making a sequel to Jungle Cruise as well as another Jumanji movie. While talking to Collider, Garcia teased what fans can expect from Johnson's Jumanji 4.

MOVIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO