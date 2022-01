SAN ANTONIO — All-out searches continue for a missing little girl as the new year looms. Lina Sardar Khil is only 3 years old, and has been gone for more than a week. On Tuesday, even Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar on his horse looked for the child in several heavily wooded areas throughout the medical center. BCSO said it was close to where Lina disappeared. Also on the ground is the Alamo Area Search and Rescue. Lee Wingert with the group said they only activate at the request of law enforcement.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO