Economy

Nutriband soars 51% on patent from Korean regulator

By Ravikash
 2 days ago
Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) is soaring after the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) fully issued its patent named Abuse...

Benzinga

Why Nutriband Shares Are Soaring Today

Nutriband Inc (NASDAQ: NTRB) is soaring Friday morning after the company announced the Korean Intellectual Property Office fully issued its patent titled "Abuse and Misuse Deterrent Transdermal System" which is related to the company's lead technology AVERSA. AVERSA is 4p Therapeutics' abuse deterrent transdermal system, which uses taste aversion to...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nutriband stock more than doubles in very active trading after a full patent was issued in South Korea

Shares of Nutriband Inc. rocketed 126.6% in very active trading Friday morning, after the developer of a fentanyl abuse deterrent patch said it was issued a full patent in South Korea for its lead technology Aversa. Volume spiked to 31.8 million shares, compared with the full-day average of roughly 55,300 shares, and enough to make the stock the most actively traded on major U.S. exchanges. The stock has already been halted once for volatility since the opening bell. The company said the patent, issued by the Korean Intellectual Property Office, underpins Aversa, which uses taste aversion to address primary routes of abuse for opioid based transdermal patches. Despite the stock's more than doubling Friday, it was still down 40.9% this year, while the S&P 500 has climbed 27.2%.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Biogen retraces gains as Street weighs in on deal talks rejected by Samsung

Biogen (BIIB -7.3%) has pared yesterday’s gains after South Korea’s Samsung Group quashed rumors that it was eyeing a buyout deal to acquire the U.S.-based biotech. When The Korea Economic Daily broke the news earlier in the day suggesting over a $24B valuation for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), the company shares reached the highest level in more than a month, recording the biggest intraday rise since June.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Samsung says Biogen deal talks report is not true

Samsung Biologics (OTC:SSNLF) said a report that it's in talks to purchase Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is not true. The earlier Korea Economic Daily report is not true, according to a Bloomberg report, which cited a regulatory filing, which didn't provide any more details. Biogen (BIIB) shares gained 9.5% after The Korea...
BUSINESS
