Almost three million Scots received their coronavirus booster vaccine before New Year’s Eve after a campaign to “get boosted by the bells”.Health Secretary Humza Yousaf thanked those who had their third dose by Hogmanay and praised vaccination and frontline staff who have boosted 2,979,334 people.The minister said it is “everyone’s duty to get a jab”, with 76.7% of eligible adults now boosted.The Scottish Government had aimed to vaccinate 80% of eligible adults with boosters by midnight on Hogmanay but blamed high infection levels for people delaying or not turning up for appointments.Delighted we've met our target of offering every eligible...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO