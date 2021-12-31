ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Liverpool players COVID-19 positive before Chelsea trip - Klopp

By Reuters
 2 days ago
Dec 31 (Reuters) - Three Liverpool players and more staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the trip to Chelsea but it is too soon to ask the Premier League to postpone the game, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday.

The league has postponed 18 games so far due to a mixture of COVID-19 outbreaks and injuries at several clubs, leaving them without enough players to fulfil fixtures.

"We have three new COVID cases in the team and a few more in the staff, so it's not so cool at the moment," Klopp told reporters ahead of Sunday's game in London.

"I'm not (able to reveal who tested positive) because we have to go through the whole process, PCR (tests), but you will see the day after tomorrow on the team sheet, it will be clear who is affected."

When asked if Liverpool would have to ask for the game to be postponed, Klopp said: "Not yet, but we don't know. We never had an outbreak where 10-15 players had it.

"For us, it's more every day another one (tests positive)... it feels like a lottery in the morning. It's day by day another case. We don't know how it will look in a few hours."

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Curtis Jones had returned to training earlier this week after going into isolation due to positive COVID-19 tests.

Klopp added that Thiago and Takumi Minamino, who missed the midweek loss at Leicester City due to muscle soreness, were not yet fit to play.

"Taki is probably closer, he's running outside. Thiago not yet," the German coach said. "It might take a little longer, a hip issue -- we have no idea where it's coming from. We have to be a little bit patient."

Third-placed Liverpool are one point behind Chelsea, who are second, with a game in hand.

Leaders Manchester City are eight points ahead of Chelsea and Klopp said that despite their healthy advantage halfway through the season there was still a lot to play for.

"When you have this kind of close (title) fight, especially with a consistent team like City who aren't fazed by COVID or injuries - they're in a good moment - but you cannot win the league properly in the winter. It's unlikely," Klopp said.

"But what they (City) have now is a gap, it's absolutely deserved for them, but let's just give it a go. Only one team can be champions.

"There's a decisive moment in April, there you have to be close enough to give it a proper go. We'll see where we are then. From now to then ... so many games to play, so many different competitions to play."

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

The Independent

Scott McTominay provides the spark as Manchester United ease past Burnley

After something of a glum Christmas, characterised by Covid outbreaks and that dismal showing at St James’ Park, Ralf Rangnick can at least celebrate the new year with three points and a good win. Three goals in the opening 35 minutes sent Manchester United on their way to the biggest and best win of Rangnick’s interim spell so far, as relegation-threatened Burnley were swatted aside at Old Trafford.An early breakthrough by the excellent Scott McTominay was followed by a Ben Mee own goal and customary Cristiano Ronaldo strike before the interval. Aaron Lennon pulled one back in reply but it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp not concerned by Sadio Mane’s goal drought

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not concerned by Sadio Mane’s current goal drought.The Senegal international has not found the net in nine matches and is on the worst run of his Anfield career, having gone more than 13-and-a-half hours without scoring.Prior to that he had scored nine times in 16 matches.After Sunday’s trip to Chelsea he will join up with his country for the Africa Cup of Nations but whether he ends his barren spell at Stamford Bridge or not, Klopp is convinced by the forward’s all-round contribution to the team.“Sadio has no problem with confidence but of course the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Chelsea – Liverpool player ratings

Chelsea – Liverpool player ratings were so much fun to dish out as plenty of superstars shone at Stamford Bridge in a classic Premier League encounter. After Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scored early to put Liverpool into a 2-0 lead, against the run of play, Chelsea came flying back before half time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
