Chicago Catholic parishes facing steep hardships during pandemic, but leaders remain hopeful

When parishioners gathered for Christmas Eve Mass at St. Clement Catholic Church last week, the Rev. Peter Wojcik was elated that for the first time since the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the pews at the majestic Lincoln Park church were once again filled with families.

But the robust attendance at St. Clement was fleeting, Wojcik said, and on Christmas Day and the Sunday after, the parish priest was disheartened to see the century-old, Byzantine-style church was once again echoing with half-empty pews.

“The new variant hit us like everyone else, which is absolutely heartbreaking, because all of us were hoping at this time, we’d be in a better place, and a safer place, but this pandemic just seems to keep going,” Wojcik said.

Nearly two years after the Archdiocese of Chicago’s 247 parishes in Cook and Lake counties were shuttered in the wake of the pandemic, the now fully reopened churches are struggling with steep declines in Mass attendance, which officials say has plummeted 40% during the pandemic.

While many Catholics are still providing financial support to their parishes, officials are reporting weekly collections, which are needed to pay for everything from employee salaries to keeping the lights on, are down 15% on average, said Betsy Bohlen, chief operating officer for the Archdiocese of Chicago.

“There are significant challenges we’ve faced, and continue to face during the pandemic, but we’re also finding some silver linings,” Bohlen said.

Despite the dramatic decline in attendance at Mass accompanied by a decrease in weekly collections, Bohlen said student enrollment at the archdiocese’s 157 elementary and secondary schools “is up for the first time in 40 years.”

The church has also raised $12 million for Catholic Charities during the pandemic, Bohlen said, and “has made a concerted effort” to keep their parish workers employed.

“The church has endured hard times across the centuries, and in hard times, we’re particularly devoted to serving others, and we will continue to do so,” Bohlen said.

‘There’s no perfect way of doing this, but as a pastor, my main concern is keeping our people safe’

At St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, the Rev. Manuel Dorantes recalled his enthusiasm last fall, when the church saw attendance increase from 700 parishioners in July to 1,100 in October.

But like priests across Chicago, Dorantes said his joy was short-lived, with concerns about the alarming surge in COVID cases in December swiftly reversing the North Side parish’s attendance gains.

“We did see a growth of about 26% in attendance in the fall, but now with omicron, we’re back down to about 800 people,” Dorantes said.

Last summer, the North Side parish merged with nearby Our Lady of Lourdes as part of the archdiocese’s Renew My Church initiative — a reorganization and consolidation of parishes launched in 2015 in response to financial difficulties and mounting debt.

Prior to the pandemic, the church attracted 1,100 worshippers every weekend, Dorantes said, offering seven Masses, three in Spanish, and four in English.

But Dorantes said even though the parish reopened for in-person Mass in late May 2020, “people still have all sorts of questions.”

“Even after the stay-at-home order was lifted, we’ve had to prepare our leaders to welcome everyone back safely,” Dorantes said.

Among the COVID safeguards is the temporary conversion of the church’s former so-called crying room — a glassed-in area that pre-pandemic was occupied by families with small children — to a safe space that can be reserved by those most vulnerable to the virus, including the elderly and people with chronic illnesses.

And while Dorantes said families gathered at the church in December for a traditional Las Posadas — a beloved Latin American Christmas celebration — his recent visit to a 4-year-old who is hospitalized with a COVID-related heart condition prompted him to cancel a Feast of the Three Kings festival planned for early January.

“There’s no perfect way of doing this, but as a pastor, my main concern is keeping our people safe,” Dorantes said.

“It’s very hard, because prior to omicron, this fall, the entire church was packed, and I remember one Mass, where the pews were full, and almost 30 people standing,” he said.“I had almost forgotten what it was like, and that is what church is meant to be, filled with families.”

Yet despite the steady stream of disappointments, Dorantes said he feels “privileged” to be one of the priests on a city team anointing COVID patients who are hospitalized.

“All of these nurses and doctors have done their best to save a person, and are putting their own lives at risk, so priests anointing the sick is not heroic stuff, it’s what God has called us to do,” Dorantes said.

The pandemic has also allowed Dorantes’ parish to extend its reach beyond Chicago, with the church’s livestreamed Masses on Facebook and YouTube reaching worshippers across the world.

“I heard from a man in Peru who had just lost his mother to COVID, and their church was closed, and he asked me, ‘can you celebrate the funeral Mass for my mom online?’ And we had the tools, so I said, yes, and we were able to say the funeral Mass for his mother here at our church in Chicago,” Dorantes said.

Still, Dorantes said getting parishioners back into the routine of attending Mass in person remains a challenge.

“We will need a strategic plan, because some people have gotten comfortable sitting on the sofa in their PJs to watch Mass,” Dorantes said.“But the thing is, watching Mass online is kind of like watching ‘MasterChef’ when you want to eat — you’re still hungry when the show is over.”

“At a Catholic church, getting in that line with others for the Eucharist is essential to our spiritual health,” he said. “I pray people will come back to receive Jesus, because boy, does the world need him right now.”

‘The Holy Spirit never goes away’

The increasing secularization in the U.S. plays a role, too, in falling church attendance — and was evident across the world even before the pandemic. A recent Pew Research Center survey of the religious composition nationwide finding the share of the public who identify as religiously unaffiliated is 6 percentage points higher than it was five years ago and 10 points higher than a decade ago.

About 3 in 10 U.S. adults — 29% — “currently are religious ‘nones’ — people who describe themselves as atheists, agnostics or ‘nothing in particular’ when asked about their religious identity,” according to the report.

Although the pandemic appears to have exacerbated the languishing enthusiasm for organized religion, some experts say the Catholic church could potentially recapture those who have left, and even attract new followers.

“One thing the church needs to do is to tell a compelling narrative of what the church has to offer,” said William Cavanaugh, a professor of Catholic studies and director of the Center for World Catholicism and Intercultural Theology at DePaul University.

“The pandemic calls out for the best in the Christian tradition ... we’re wearing masks not just out of fear of getting sick, but because it’s for the common good and the principle of solidarity,” Cavanaugh said.

Rising numbers of those suffering from mental health issues during the pandemic, and an overall growing sense of malaise and weariness in society also underscores the increasingly important role the church can play during the pandemic, Cavanaugh said.

“We’re all spending so much time in front of screens, so it can be a real joy going back to church, not out of obligation, but for everything the church has to offer,” Cavanaugh said.“It’s not just the socialization, but this deep sense of incarnation the church offers.”

The pandemic has also upended the rituals for seminarians at Mundelein Seminary/University of Saint Mary of the Lake, said the Rev. John Kartje, rector and president.

“For those who were newly ordained during the pandemic, their ordination Mass was attended by around 20 to 30 people, in a largely empty church, when usually, there are these great, joyous ordinations in the cathedral, ” Kartje said.

While the church was facing dwindling numbers of those seeking vocations decades before the arrival of the pandemic, Kartje said he is hopeful that this difficult yet contemplative moment in time might be a turning point.

“The Holy Spirit never goes away,” Kartje said.

‘Everything at work is online, and they’ve never really met one person’

Back at St. Clement in Lincoln Park, Wojcik, the pastor known as “Father Pete,” also remains hopeful that the dark days of the pandemic will be replaced with light ― and a return to Mass — in the new year.

Enrollment at the parish school continues to soar, and is nearly at capacity. And despite the hurdles inherent to the pandemic, Wojcik said the church has welcomed 500 new families.

Wojcik said he is also looking forward to the warmer weather, when he hopes to resume popular programs such as Wind Down Wednesdays, which last summer attracted about 500 young adults each week to a social gathering in the church courtyard.

“There’s a real lack of community for many people working remotely in the city right now, especially those who are right out of college,” Wojcik said. “I’ve talked to young people who have told me they moved to Chicago, and started their new jobs during the pandemic but everything at work is online, and they’ve never really met one person.

“People are struggling, and they’re seeking, and that’s where our opportunity is — to create a meaningful church community that transforms lives.”

