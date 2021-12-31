Cazenovia boys basketball shows improvement in last two games of 2021

CENTRAL NEW YORK – All it takes is a single positive result and a season can turn around.

The Cazenovia boys basketball team sough such this in its Dec. 23 game against Phoenix, pushing the Firebirds into overtime before taking a 57-46 defeat.

Phoenix arrived at this game sporting a 5-2 record. Cazenovia, meanwhile, was 2-5, but had lost four in a row, most of them lopsided affairs.

Right away, though, things were tight, and the Lakers used a strong second quarter to seize a 27-25 halftime lead, only to get held to five points in the third period.

So despite a strong defensive performance, Cazenovia found itself unable to get the baskets it needed down the stretch and, at regulation’s end, it was tied 42-42.

Phoenix then took over in the four-minute extra period, with Ian Burgett and Nick Sisera each working their way to 17 points as Johnathan Dion got 15 points.

Most of the Lakers’ production came from A.J. Rothfeld, who led all individuals with 23 points. Matt Compeau and Peter McCole had seven points apiece, with Tom Insel adding six points and Ben Bianco five points.

At South Jefferson a week later, Cazenovia improved on offense and, taking over in the game’s middle stages, put together a 70-58 victory over the Spartans.

Most of the first half went back and forth, but the Lakers inched into a 31-30 advantage by the break and then outscored South Jefferson 17-9 in the third quarter to seize control.

An effective three-pronged attack included Rothfeld leading the way again as he scored 22 points, while Jack Byrnes poured in 16 points, a total matched by McCole largely due to nine successful free throws. To lead the Spartans, Curtis Staie gained 26 points.

Now at 3-6 overall, the Lakers challenge traditional power Westhill next Wednesday in its only game of the first full week of 2022.