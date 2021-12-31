Liverpool girls bowlers battle Baldwinsville in 2-1 defeat

LIVERPOOL – It’s rare to have a high school girls bowling match feature the type of quality and performance that was on display Tuesday when Liverpool took on Baldwinsville last Tuesday at Flamingo Bowl.

Ashley Hardy and Makezni Ormsby both had 10-strike games – and the Warriors, with a total pinfall of 2.676, still found itself trailing the Bees’ 2,797 as it lost a classic 2-1 decision.

It was Hardy whose 279 threatened perfection in her third game, having already shot 205 and 223 on her way to a 707 series.

Meanwhile, Ormsby opened with 265 and followed with games of 198 and 206 for a 669 set as Mackenzie Gill had an opening 236, plus 193 and 201 in her 630 series.

B’ville countered with a 666 series from Jenna Spiech that included games of 237 and 235. Julia Spiech got her own 237 in the second game of a 608 set as Madison Hass closed with a 213 in her 530 series and Samantha Hess’s season-best 242 capped a 527 series.

Liverpool’s boys team also lost 2-1 to B’ville as Raphael Rucker led all individuals, rolling a 576 series with games of 218 and 212, and Wesley Lell added a 517 set with a top game of 191.

Five different B’ville bowlers had series of 454 or better, with Eric Barksi (551 series) at the forefront. Alex Mautz’s opening 210 was part of a 523 series as Scott Ritcey had a second-game 222 on his way to a 551 series.