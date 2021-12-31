ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Most Unreasonably Priced Things American Buy

By Grant Suneson
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33hUve_0dZqQN7G00 With the U.S. inflation rate increasing at levels not seen in decades, many Americans are looking to save money, pinching pennies where they can. While some essentials cannot be cut out of the budget, certain goods and services in the U.S. are way overpriced or completely unnecessary.

In many cases, the American economy has, for whatever reason, made some products and services more expensive than they are in other countries with similar economies. (Of course, on the flip side, certain products and services are much cheaper in the U.S.) There are also goods and services that simply have significant markups over what they cost to make, yet lower-priced alternatives are not frequently used.

To determine the most unreasonably priced things Americans buy, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed information from consumer guides like the Federal Trade Commission and Consumer Reports to find items that either have significant markups or that cost much less in other countries.

Many of the most unreasonably priced products and services that Americans buy have cheaper alternatives, including homemade food and drinks instead of store or restaurant bought items. However, some are essential goods and services consumers simply have to find a way to afford, even at their high prices or if prices increase even more. These are the household items with prices that are soaring.

Click here to see the most unreasonably priced things that Americans buy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P0BLy_0dZqQN7G00

Insulin
> Pricing: $100-$300 per vial

Insulin is a necessary and life-saving treatment for diabetics. In the United States, insulin can cost anywhere between $100 and $300 per vial, with more than half of that money going to pharmacies, drugstores, wholesalers, and insurers. Though these costs can be defrayed by insurance, Americans still pay between three and nine times more for insulin than diabetics in countries like Canada, Australia, and Europe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13KOUM_0dZqQN7G00

Movie theater snacks
> Pricing: $7-$9

Though popcorn is relatively inexpensive to make, movie theaters can charge well over $7, $8, or even $9 for a bag. Since they are the only food provider, theaters can charge whatever they want for the buttery snack, and moviegoers either have to pay those elevated prices or forgo the fun. The same goes for other snacks like candy, hot dogs, or fountain drinks sold in theaters. Buying snacks outside of the theater would cost two to five times less.

ALSO READ: 25 Things You Should Never Buy and What to Buy Instead

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TkKSa_0dZqQN7G00

Soda
> Pricing: $2-$3

Though a fountain drink at a restaurant or a bottle of soda at a convenience store is just a few dollars, this still represents an enormous markup from what it costs to make. Soft drinks are almost all water with a bit of syrup, coloring, and carbonation. This combination costs just over a penny per ounce to produce, plus packaging. Americans can save money by making their own soda, or simply cutting out the sugary drinks altogether.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IoC3n_0dZqQN7G00

Credit monitoring
> Pricing: up to $30 per month

Americans with poor credit may have to pay much higher interest rates for their homes or cars, so people may be inclined to use a credit monitoring service so they know what to expect.

But these services, which can cost as much as $30 per month, do not actually benefit your credit.

Credit checking services like Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion all must provide you with a free annual credit report, so it is best to just make sound financial decisions and use your free check when you really need it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CZPB6_0dZqQN7G00

Coffee shop drinks
> Pricing: $2.70

Many Americans start their day with a cup of coffee or tea from their local coffee shop. Though the average cost of a cup of joe is $2.70, this adds up over time. If a morning cup of coffee is a daily occurrence, it is much more cost efficient to brew your own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mNElV_0dZqQN7G00

College
> Pricing: $20,000-$44,000

According to the most recent Department of Education data, the average annual cost of attending a four-year college is over $28,000 -- a little over $20,000 at public schools and more than $44,000 at private institutions. This includes tuition, fees, and room and board. The cost of going to college in America has more than tripled in the last two decades.

European schools typically charge students less than $2,500 per year, and even the priciest schools charge under $10,000, and some countries provide free higher education. When you factor in the fact that rent tends to be less expensive in Europe as well, getting an education abroad is much less expensive. While education in America is expensive, it is still generally considered a good investment with respect to future earnings and job prospects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UukEq_0dZqQN7G00

Greeting cards
> Pricing: 200% markup

Greeting cards are a simple and thoughtful gesture to get someone to wish them a happy birthday, holiday greeting, or offer your sympathy. But these pre-made and written cards are just pieces of paper that often come marked up by around 200% of what they cost to make.

The recipient may hold onto them for a bit, but the cards typically end up in the trash sooner rather than later. Getting someone a gift they can actually use will provide them with more benefits, and hand writing your own card will be much more personalized and touching than buying one in a store.

ALSO READ: 50 Essential Items It’s Probably Time to Replace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PimEb_0dZqQN7G00

Name brand drugs
> Pricing: 80%-85% markup

Pharmacies carry over-the-counter medicine to alleviate allergies, cold and flu symptoms, aches and pains, digestive issues, and more. Generally, right next to name brand medications that you might see advertisements on TV are the generic brands, packaged in the pharmacy chain or store brand.

These generic medicines have the same active ingredient, dosage, and safety profile, and they work equally as well. Typically, the only difference is the price -- generics are much cheaper, about 80%-85% less.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VwHgr_0dZqQN7G00

Food delivery
> Pricing: 17%-40% markup

Ordering delivery is undoubtedly convenient, but the fees, taxes, and tip make it much more expensive than dining in or picking up the order yourself. TechCrunch looked at how much more you pay for your food through a delivery app than the restaurant's listed price. On the low end, Seamless delivery increases restaurant list price by 17%, while Postmates costs over 40% more than list price, with other apps like Uber Eats and Doordash falling in between.

Not only are the delivery apps overpriced, they can sometimes be harmful to restaurants because of the high fees they charge -- 15%-30% commission. It is much more cost effective for both you and the restaurants if you order delivery directly from them, if possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ujZaI_0dZqQN7G00

Robot vacuums
> Pricing: $177-$1,099

Many people who are tired of cleaning turn to robot vacuums like Roombas to take care of cleaning their floors automatically. These little robots cost anywhere from $177 to around $1,000, though unfortunately they are still no substitute for a human's touch.

Robot vacuums often get stuck or miss a spot, meaning you still have to do some cleaning yourself. Many top of the line upright vacuum cleaners cost under $100 these days, so it is probably worth your money to vacuum yourself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40eDA2_0dZqQN7G00

Extended warranties
> Pricing: around $100

It is natural to make sure that a major purchase like an appliance, car, or TV is protected. Yet extended warranties are almost never worth getting. Odds are nothing bad will happen. Even if it does, manufacturers are required to offer a standard warranty that will likely cover your item.

If your purchase is damaged outside of the initial warranty, there is a good chance that the manufacturer will fix or replace it if the company is responsible for its issue, according to Consumer Reports. Even if not, repairs may be less expensive than the extended warranty, which may cost over $100.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fQUz1_0dZqQN7G00

Unlimited data plans
> Pricing: $60-$75 per line

Unlimited data plans are like the all-you-can-eat buffets of the technology world -- they may sound appealing, but how much are you actually going to consume? Single-line unlimited data plans tend to run about $60-$75 a month per line at major carriers like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. But you can get a few gigabytes of data from discount carriers like Mint Mobile or Boost Mobile for a fraction of the price.

With many people working from home, the amount of data streaming is decreasing, as people rely more on their home internet service -- not to mention the increasing prevalence of public Wi-Fi networks. It is also worth noting that "unlimited" data plans may be a misnomer. Often, providers will throttle down speeds of unlimited data plan users when the network is busiest.

ALSO READ: The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20rDO6_0dZqQN7G00

Airport food
> Pricing: 50%-100% markup

Many Americans like to grab a drink or a snack at the airport while they wait for their flights. Since American airports no longer allow liquids through security, buying something at a shop in the airport may be the only option if you get thirsty -- unless you want to keep getting up to go to a water fountain.

Food and drink at airports are generally not supposed to be marked up by more than 10%-15% from outside prices, but this is not well enforced, and water, chips, juices, and more can be 50% or even 100% more expensive at an airport compared to a convenience store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MCk85_0dZqQN7G00

Mattresses
> Pricing: 80% markup

Buyers may not be aware, but you can haggle on prices for mattresses the same way you can with a car. Mattresses are often sold with 100% markups to leave room for commissions and special discounts for holiday sales. With such significant markups, mattress sales people can afford to offer discounts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PN5Kx_0dZqQN7G00

Bottled water
> Pricing:

Since it is essentially just filtered tap water, there is no reason to spend an exorbitant amount of money on bottled water. If the tap water in your area leaves a bad taste in your mouth, consider a water filter. That way, you can save money on water, and produce less plastic waste as well.

Comments / 1

Related
hngn.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
INCOME TAX
CNBC

10 things that will be more expensive in 2022

The cost of clothes, groceries, furniture and other goods are rising in the year ahead. Here’s what you can do about higher prices. One thing is for sure: 2022 is going to cost you. Between inflation and ongoing supply chain issues, prices are rising on consumer goods nearly across...
GAS PRICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Reports#Consumer Credit#Consumer Reports#List Price#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

25 Cities Americans Are Flocking To

Millions of Americans relocate each year, whether to find work, go to college, move to a retirement destination, or for another reason. The year 2020 was no exception. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the vast majority of people who relocated moved to an area with lower housing prices, abandoning large cities like New York and Chicago […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Essential Item Is Plunging

The November consumer price index report issued by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed an overall increase of 6.8% compared to the same month last year – the greatest increase since 1982. This all but shattered the argument that inflation would begin to slow, or that it would be transitory. The surge was due to […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Verizon
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Lowest Paying Company In America

For years, the debate over whether companies pay wages high enough to keep workers above the poverty levels has grown louder and louder. The fruits debate of this includes increases in minimum wages in many states. Additionally, companies like Amazon.com and Walmart have bumped up their lowest hourly pay in an attempt to address the […]
BUSINESS
Mashed

This Costco Was Evacuated For A Scary Reason

While some might have hoped to handle holiday returns or stock up on some food for the New Year this week, one Costco in New Jersey experienced an unexpected warehouse closure instead. Before anyone jumps to conclusions on a viral Karen moment at the checkout or empty shelves due to supply chain issues, this incident actually had bigger ramifications than fighting over who got the last shrimp tray for the holiday. In fact, this warehouse closure left some people heading to the hospital.
HAZLET, NJ
Motorious

Used Car Price Bubble Predicted To Pop Soon

Thanks in large part to the shortage of automotive microprocessor chips, there’s been a shortage of new cars in the past year, driving used vehicle prices sky high. In some extreme cases, this has resulted in some trucks, SUVs and even cars which are only a few years old selling for more than they did when brand new, leaving many shoppers in extreme sticker shock. While some have shelled out for the higher prices for a number of reasons, others have decided to hold out until sanity returns to the market. It looks like the price inflation bubble popping is now on the horizon, bringing both good and bad news, depending on where you sit.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The American City Losing the Most Time to Traffic Congestion

The COVID-19 pandemic cut down traffic in America’s largest cities. The Institute of Transportation Engineers (ITE) found that traffic dropped by half in some metro areas in the U.S. and Canada. In Overland Park, KS, the plunge hit 65%. However, the trend has not been permanent. According to The Wall Street Journal, traffic congestion rose […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
The Verge

A program for cheaper internet for low-income Americans launches today

Starting today, eligible US residents can apply for help with their internet bills under the new Affordable Connectivity Program. The program launched today with $14.2 billion from the bipartisan infrastructure law passed in November. Households can apply to take up to $30 a month off their internet service bill. For...
INTERNET
WTAJ

Gas and groceries prices expected to rise in 2022

NEW YORK, NY (CBS Newspath)- Inflation is following us into 2022 as food, gas and other daily essentials are expected to increase in the first half of the new year. A study done by research firm, Information Resourses Incorporated (IRI), shows that food prices will see a five percent increase over the first half of […]
TRAFFIC
Fortune

As Americans scramble to find rapid tests, some major U.S. employers give them out as a benefit

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The surge in positive coronavirus cases since the emergence of the Omicron variant—coupled with millions of Americans in varying stages of holiday travel—has created perhaps the highest demand for at-home COVID tests since the pandemic began.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

Reddit Says This Item Alone Is Worth The Price Of A Costco Membership

For some Costco shoppers, paying an annual membership fee of $60 (at minimum, per the website) is absolutely worth it to be able to enter the warehouse-style grocery store's hallowed halls. Though the fee is a sacrifice, many find that they are promptly paid back based on the savings they sock away from Costco's great deals. From affordable food court meals to the store's famed $5 rotisserie chickens, many tempting price points at the store give it a competitive edge.
ECONOMY
Myhighplains.com

Social Security payment schedule: When to expect checks in 2022

The check will be coming on a different day of the month depending on the beneficiaries’ birthday. This payment schedule has been in effect since June 1997. To see your next payment date access your account and go to the “Benefits & Payments” section. “Any birthdays that...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Want to Retire Early? Buy American Tower

Demand for mobile data is growing fast. 5G will be a catalyst for increased mobile data demand for the next five years. Investors looking to retire early need to look at companies with superior long-term growth prospects. Most mature industries tend to grow at the same rate as the overall economy, which means low to mid-single digits. Making an early exit out of the workforce means finding growth at a reasonable price.
TECHNOLOGY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

83K+
Followers
50K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy