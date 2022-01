CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the new year just days away, celebration related accidents are on the rise. Accidents from fireworks and driving while under the influence are the main causes of injury around this time of year. The Corpus Christi Fire Department and Corpus Christi Medical Center are reminding residents to have fun, but be wary of the dangers that come with reigning in the remainder of the year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO