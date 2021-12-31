2021 was a year of farewells from local media personalities

Connecticut radio legend Brad Davis passed away in November at the age of 87. (Brian Forster)

The big local stories of 2021 involved people who were saying goodbye instead of saying hello.

The farewell addresses started when long-time weather forecaster Bruce DePrest announced he was becoming a part-timer, giving up his duties on the 11 p.m. newscast. Then DePrest trumped his own announcement. After 43 years working for WFSB-TV3, DePrest announced in November that his retirement was becoming permanent. His final weather forecast is tonight.

When DePrest started his TV career, weather was not the major headline news that it has evolved into today. There was usually one weather forecast per newscast, taking place at the tail end of the show.

Under DePrest’s watch, the emphasis on weather news changed. On most nights, it is the lead story. On some nights, the weather forecasters receive more camera time than the anchors.

DePrest received praise as being the calm voice in the storm, offering stress-free weather forecasting. He also had another skill — his ability to explain complex weather situations so that those of us who didn’t have weather maps hanging in our living rooms could understand them.

DePrest was smooth. He made a tough job seem easy, which is something not everyone can do. Perhaps he wasn’t the state’s most flamboyant weather forecaster — he simply was the most underrated.

Another bombshell was fired in November when WTIC-AM1080 morning host Ray Dunaway announced he was shutting down his microphone after 29 years.

Dunaway wasn’t only the station’s morning man; he was the voice of the entire station. Dunaway was everywhere, from Final Fours and bowl games to major weather stories. Dunaway helped make WTIC transition from a music station to a talk/news station, and no one was better ad-libbing and improvising than he was. One of his best segments took place when he and his producer would run down the day’s celebrity birthdays. He was able to make enjoyable radio out of thin air.

Dunaway was a dependable voice for almost 30 years. That’s why he will be so difficult to replace.

The biggest story of 2021, however, focused on Hartford radio’s first five-tool player, Brad Davis, who passed away Nov. 2. Davis was a TV dance party host, investigative reporter, radio Top 40-disc jockey, radio talk show host, and commercial spokesman.

He grew up in Enfield and spent his entire life in Connecticut. Dunaway might have been the voice of WTIC for a while, but Brad Davis was the voice of Connecticut.

His robust, crisp voice influenced people from the ’50s, when he hosted his dance party show on WTIC-TV3, until the final days of his career as a conservative talk show host who attracted a loyal following of listeners. Many people remember 1991 when Davis took on Gov. Lowell P. Weicker to stop the state income tax. Imagine all the extra cash we would have in our pockets today if he succeeded.

If they ever decide to build a local Mount Rushmore, Davis’ head definitely will be on it. When he spoke, everyone in the state knew who it was. That’s the ultimate tribute for a broadcaster.

Bruce DePrest. Ray Dunaway. Brad Davis. They may not have been national names. On the state level, however, few have made more of an impact.