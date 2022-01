A pair of summer droughts will affect production and migration. Here's what you need to know. Duck numbers ebb and flow, and duck hunters are accustomed to years when production is low. The big problem: Production, in general, has been down for several years, and due to a pair of severe droughts that plagued the U.S. and Canada in 2021, a poor crop of juveniles is likely.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO