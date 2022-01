Twain Harte, CA — Pacific Gas and Electric reports that there are still 5,800 customers without electricity in Tuolumne County and 9,800 in Calaveras County. Spokesperson, Megan McFarland says, “In a lot of places the roads are closed, trees are down, and we have had challenges getting access to our damaged equipment. We are bringing in buggies, snowcats, bulldozers and other heavy equipment to help us clear the roads. It has been a longer process due to the intensity of the storm.”

