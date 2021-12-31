Fave 5: Data reporter Jason Dean shares his favorite 2021 stories

Chippewa Herald reporter Parker Reed shares his favorite five stories of 2021. These pieces range from controversial Chippewa Falls School Board activities, debates on racism, food related, music festivals and costly mistakes in local government. These stories are not the top five in terms of their success in terms of online views, but rather the five most rewarding for Parker himself.
Outdoor editor Brett French shares his five most memorable stories of 2020. One of the best parts of my job as Outdoor editor for the past 10 years has been taking readers along on my outings. Sharing photos and the trials and tribulations hopefully gives people some relief from our daily diet of what we call hard news stories, crime and politics being an example.
LeBron James has been in the NBA longer than he has been alive at this point and the competition's biggest superstar celebrated his 37th birthday on Thursday. LeBron came into the league at the age of 18 and hasn't looked back since, this is his 19th season in the association.
Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
One college football commentator has left confused fans scratching their heads. Actually, that's an understatement, he actually left many of us struggling to keep our breakfast down. ESPN commentator Mike Golic Jr committed perhaps the worst (and most disgusting) food crime known to mankind when he thought it'd be appropriate...
Comments / 0