Public Safety

Girl, 14, shot on grounds of East Harlem NYCHA development

By Amanda Woods
 2 days ago
The teen was in front of a building on First Avenue near Paladino Avenue just after 1 a.m. when she heard gunshots and felt pain. Christopher Sadowski

A 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg early Friday on the grounds of an East Harlem public housing development, cops said.

The teen was in front of a building on First Avenue near Paladino Avenue, part of NYCHA’s Wagner Houses, just after 1 a.m. when she heard gunshots and felt pain, police said.

She was taken to a local hospital for a gunshot wound to her leg and is listed in stable condition, cops said.

It is unclear whether the teen was targeted in the shooting.

A man wearing a black mask fled the scene after the incident, police said.

Hours earlier, a 25-year-old man was shot in the stomach on Frederick Douglass Boulevard near West 142nd Street in Harlem, authorities said.

He was taken to Harlem Hospital, also in stable condition.

Police investigate the scene of the shooting early Friday.

A man wearing a multi-colored sweatshirt bolted on foot after the shooting, cops said.

The motive for the violence was not immediately clear.

It is unclear if the victim was targeted or if the shooting was random.

The gunplay comes amid a citywide surge in shootings. The latest NYPD data shows 1,456 shootings reported in 2021 – a staggering 102 percent increase from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

IN THIS ARTICLE
