Newsstand: Michigan safety Daxton Hill arrives in Miami

The Georgia Bulldogs spent most of the 2021 college football season as the No. 1 team in the nation. On Friday, they sure looked like it, dropping the Michigan Wolverines 34-11 in the national semifinals at the Orange Bowl and moving onto the College Football Playoff Championship Game where they’ll face the only team to beat them this year, the Alabama Crimson Tide.

