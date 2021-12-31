Newsstand: Michigan safety Daxton Hill arrives in Miami
Michigan On TV
What: Michigan vs. Georgia
When: 7:30 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN2
Quote Of The Day
“It didn’t really mean anything to me. It’s just money. Big deal.”
Jim Harbaugh on taking pay cut
Headlines Of The Day
• John Borton, The Wolverine: Wolverine Watch: U-M sees a chance to extend the dream
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Answering nine big U-M questions ahead of Orange Bowl against Georgia
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan football: Defensive ends could be the key to a U-M win
• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Juwan Howard talks COVID delay, showdown with UCF
Comments / 0