ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Matt Corral gives touching reason for why he didn't opt out of Sugar Bowl

By Jonathan Wagner about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1moKBM_0dZqNEmQ00
Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral could have opted out of the Sugar Bowl, but he decided to play one final game for the Rebels. Corral will suit up one more time for Ole Miss when the Rebels take on Baylor in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day. When it came to making the decision on whether or not to opt out, Corral said that there was never much of a question.

“I mean, it was just my teammates. … I never questioned it,” Corral said of his decision to not opt out of the Sugar Bowl. “If I was them (Ole Miss teammates), in their shoes and they had a quarterback in the same position … I just couldn’t live with what they would think of me, like just leaving and just being like ‘alright that was the last game’ and nobody knowing that was the last game. The only reason why I say this is because no one really understands how close we really are. It just would’ve been the wrong thing to do, just not playing and just holding out on them.”

Having Corral on the field will be great news for the Ole Miss offense in the Sugar Bowl. Corral put up big numbers over the first three weeks of the season, accounting for 14 total touchdowns in that stretch. He was an early season contender for the Heisman Trophy. Corral battled through injuries over the stretch run of the season, but he still remained an important part of the Ole Miss offense.

Baylor and Ole Miss will kick off at 8:45 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Corral is one of the top quarterbacks in this year’s NFL Draft class

Entering the Sugar Bowl, Corral has thrown for 3,339 yards, 20 touchdowns and four interceptions on the year for Ole Miss. He also has 597 yards and 11 touchdowns rushing. Through four collegiate seasons, three of which he was the Rebels’ starting quarterback, Corral has thrown for more than 8,000 yards, 57 touchdowns and 22 interceptions with 1,321 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground.

ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. is pretty high on Corral in the upcoming NFL Draft. Kiper puts Corral firmly into QB1 territory in this year’s draft class.

“Gritty competitor,” Kiper said of Corral. “He played through pain. He played through injury. Those guys love him. He’s a warrior out there for Ole Miss.

“You look at the frame, can he stay healthy is an issue. He can spin it. He can run. He’s a dual-threat quarterback. In terms of who is going to QB1 [in the 2022 NFL Draft], Matt Corral is certainly going to be in that mix.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

ESPN Announcer Getting Crushed For What He Said After Injury

An ESPN college football announcer is facing criticism online for what he said following an injury in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday night. Saturday evening, Ole Miss star quarterback Matt Corral went down with a leg injury in the first half of the Sugar Bowl against Baylor. Corral, a top...
NFL
Sporting News

Matt Corral injury prompts anger toward Kirk Herbstreit, discussion of bowl game opt-outs

Matt Corral's injury in the Sugar Bowl has sparked social media discussion about whether college football players should be criticized for opting out of bowl games. The fact Corral's injury occurred the same day ESPN "College GameDay" analyst Kirk Herbstreit claimed "this era of player just doesn't love college football" — a reference to players opting out of bowl games — has only made the discussion more heated.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Emotional Lane Kiffin discusses Matt Corral's injury, impact on Ole Miss program

Lane Kiffin’s game-planning with Matt Corral went out the window pretty fast when the signal caller was injured in the first quarter of the Sugar Bowl. Corral was unable to play the remainder of the game against Baylor. Thankfully, the x-rays were negative, Kiffin said during his postgame press conference.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Corral
The Spun

College Football World Crushed By Matt Corral News

Just a couple days ago, Matt Corral explained why he elected to play in the Sugar Bowl rather than opting out. Early in the second quarter, the Ole Miss quarterback was carted off with an apparent knee injury. It’s an awful set of circumstances for Corral, who wanted one last...
NFL
On3.com

Former NFL team doctor offers opinion on Matt Corral ankle injury

Former NFL team doctor David Chao took to Twitter to offer his opinion on the ankle injury Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral suffered in the Sugar Bowl. Chao offered both good and bad news in his analysis of the inury. “By video, (really) high ankle injury,” the doctor wrote. “Not...
NFL
The Spun

X-Ray Results Are In For Ole Miss QB Matt Corral

Ole Miss starting quarterback and projected first-round pick Matt Corral left in the first quarter of Saturday night’s Sugar Bowl with an apparent lower body injury. Early on Sunday morning, following the Rebels’ 21-7 loss, head coach Lane Kiffin gave a positive update on his quarterback’s diagnosis.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar Bowl#Espn#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#Rebels#Baylor#Ole Miss#Espn Nfl Draft
On3.com

WATCH: Ole Miss' Matt Corral, Jerrion Ealy, Snoop Conner, Nick Broeker and Braylon Sanders on Sugar Bowl, not opting out, more

On Thursday it was the Ole Miss offense’s turn to face the press as they continued prepping for the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Matt Corral, Snoop Conner, Jerrion Ealy, Nick Broeker and Braylon Sanders all spoke about different topics from playing in their first Sugar Bowl to choosing to not opt-out and their futures after this season. Here is what they had to say.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
On3.com

Matt Corral receives update after scary injury in Sugar Bowl

There was a lot of discussion leading up to the Sugar Bowl about Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral deciding to play into the game instead of opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft. Players in Corral’s position often opt out to avoid injury that could hinder their draft stock. For Corral, that became a reality on Saturday night.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Sugar Bowl: Media praises Baylor's turnaround; opt-out debate ensues after Ole Miss QB Matt Corral is injured

It was a year ago that Baylor only won two football games in its first season under Dave Aranda. On Saturday night, the Aranda and the Bears completed a turnaround that featured the following: Twelve wins — four of them against CFP Top 25 teams — a Big 12 Championship, and now a New Year's Six victory over an SEC foe as the Baylor posted a 21-7win over No. 8 Ole Miss in the All State Sugar Bowl.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Lane Kiffin describes emotions after Matt Corral's injury

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral decided to play one last time for Ole Miss before entering the NFL Draft. Instead of opting out to protect his draft stock, Corral wanted to give his all to the Rebels. Unfortunately for Corral, he suffered an ankle injury in the game that required him to be carted off, leading to an emotional response from Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy