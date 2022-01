As snow blankets much of the Puget Sound region, City of Lynnwood Public Works employees have been working tirelessly to clear city roadways. Public Works Operations Manager Jared Bond said the city has been running five snow plow trucks since 8 a.m. Sunday morning, and they have hit all of the city’s major roadways several times. On Monday, he said crews have been working their way into residential neighborhoods. According to Bond, the plows will run until 7 p.m. and then as needed throughout the night. To view Lynnwood’s snow plow route priority map, click here.

LYNNWOOD, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO