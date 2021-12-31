ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stars Walk The Red Carpet For The 2021 KBS Drama Awards

By C. Hong
Soompi
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA star-studded lineup of actors walked the red carpet for the 2021 KBS Drama Awards!. The 2021 KBS Drama Awards kicked off on December 31, hosted by Kim So Hyun, Lee Do Hyun, and Sung Si Kyung. It is being held “offline” due to the ongoing COVID-19...

www.soompi.com

koalasplayground.com

Ji Hyun Woo Takes Home the 2021 KBS Drama Award Daesang for Young Lady and Gentleman as Ceremony Shines with Many Stars in Attendance Winning Awards

The 2021 KBS Drama Awards was the surprising highlight for me of the three network ceremonies, there was so many of my faves in attendance and everyone looked great! Even the black dresses were uniquely cut so it wasn’t so boring, but most of the ladies took bigger fashion chances than the Korean actress contingent usually do. It was a surprise win of Ji Hyun Woo for the Daesang as he was the male lead of hit weekend drama Young Lady and Gentleman. KBS had more dramas than MBC but not as many hits as SBS but the presence of most of the stars who did a KBS drama showed up so it really made the ceremony sparkle. The top award winners are: Top Excellence went to Kim So Hyun for River Where the Moon Rises and Park Eun Bin in The King’s Affection on the actress side, while Lee Do Hyun in Youth of May and Cha Tae Hyun for Police University won for the actors. Next level Excellence Award was given to Jung Yong Hwa in Sell Your Haunted House and Kim Min Jae for Dali and the Cocky Prince and over to the actresses it was Go Min Si for Youth of May and Kwon Nara in Royal Secret Agent. There were 7 couples that won Best Couple and the screenwriter of Young Lady and Gentleman took home Best Writer.
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

Watch: Lee Do Hyun And Im Soo Jung Flaunt Their Cute Chemistry Behind The Scenes Of “Melancholia”

TvN has released a making-of video of Episodes 13 and 14 of “Melancholia”!. Set in a private school that is rife with corruption, “Melancholia” is a drama about a passionate math teacher named Ji Yoon Soo (played by Im Soo Jung) and a former math prodigy named Baek Seung Yoo (played by Lee Do Hyun), who ultimately wind up changing each other’s lives forever.
WORLD
koalasplayground.com

The Hosts of the 2021 KBS Drama Awards with Kim So Hyun, Lee Do Hyun, and Sung Si Kyung More Interesting as Daesang Winner Likely a Veteran From Hit Weekend Family Dramas Revolutionary Sisters or Gentleman and Young Lady

I would love to see a talented grown up child actress like Kim So Hyun or Park Eun Bin win a year end drama Daesang but alas it’s likely not their time (yet). The KBS 2021 Year End Drama Awards are being postulated to be the least competitive and interesting among the Big Three networks due to having zero major hits in dramas other than the weekend long family drama. From the two being Revolutionary Sisters and Gentleman and Young Lady will come the Daesang winner and it’s between Yoon Joo Sang in the former and Cha Hwa Young for the latter. I think Kim So Hyun and her saguek River Where the Moon Rises and Park Eun Bin and her sageuk The King’s Affection will both get plenty of awards for themselves and the rest of the cast but since neither were certified hits it’s hard for KBS to give either the Daesang even if the two actresses hard carried the dramas. So I’m more interested to see Kim So Hyun and Lee Do Hyun host together, and his Youth of May was also a shining light for KBS even with the low ratings as it proved one can do the democracy protest era of the 1980’s and not piss off K-netizens lol.
TV & VIDEOS
