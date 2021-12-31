Stars Walk The Red Carpet For The 2021 KBS Drama Awards

The 2021 KBS Drama Awards was the surprising highlight for me of the three network ceremonies, there was so many of my faves in attendance and everyone looked great! Even the black dresses were uniquely cut so it wasn’t so boring, but most of the ladies took bigger fashion chances than the Korean actress contingent usually do. It was a surprise win of Ji Hyun Woo for the Daesang as he was the male lead of hit weekend drama Young Lady and Gentleman. KBS had more dramas than MBC but not as many hits as SBS but the presence of most of the stars who did a KBS drama showed up so it really made the ceremony sparkle. The top award winners are: Top Excellence went to Kim So Hyun for River Where the Moon Rises and Park Eun Bin in The King’s Affection on the actress side, while Lee Do Hyun in Youth of May and Cha Tae Hyun for Police University won for the actors. Next level Excellence Award was given to Jung Yong Hwa in Sell Your Haunted House and Kim Min Jae for Dali and the Cocky Prince and over to the actresses it was Go Min Si for Youth of May and Kwon Nara in Royal Secret Agent. There were 7 couples that won Best Couple and the screenwriter of Young Lady and Gentleman took home Best Writer.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO