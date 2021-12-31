ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Officials searching for missing Mississippi toddler

By Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 2-year-old Tylan Kentrell Herring of Bassfield, MS, in Jefferson Davis County.

He is described as a black male, two feet tall, weighing 21 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Thursday, December 30, 2021, at about 8:55 pm near Barnes Avenue in Jefferson Davis County, wearing a yellow shirt with black stripes, gray pants with orange tigers on the knees, and red/gray shoes.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Tylan Kentrell Herring, contact Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department at 601-792-8878 or 601792-5169.

lady two
2d ago

That little one's picture should touch anybody's heart. Pray he is ok.

Supreme
2d ago

How did he get out of site of the parents. A child that small should always have eyes on them.

Mississippi New Year’s Eve party turns into gun battle, 3 people killed, 4 more shot

Three people were killed and four others were wounded after several people started shooting at a Mississippi party just minutes before the end of 2021, authorities said. One person remained in critical condition after a fight started a Gulfport New Year’s party and people began shooting, according to police, who responded to 911 calls at 11:58 p.m. Friday.
Person
Jefferson Davis
Mississippi officials looking for escaped state inmate

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office along with other Mississippi law enforcement are on the lookout for an inmate with Panola County ties who has escaped Wednesday. Officials with the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office report that state inmate, Andrew Emerick went off-camera and through a fence at the state inmate work camp in Ackerman.
Deer found in Mississippi tests positive for Chronic Wasting Disease

A deer found in Warren County has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks announced Thursday. The mature buck was reported to MDWFP in mid-December as potentially diseased given its drastically emaciated and lethargic condition. It was found approximately 4 miles north of Vicksburg and 4.5 miles south of where the first CWD-positive white-tailed deer was detected in Mississippi, in Issaquena County in 2018.
Multiple Mississippi agencies on manhunt. Residents asked to keep cars locked as search for suspect continues.

Multiple Mississippi law enforcement agencies are on a manhunt after a suspect ran a stolen vehicle into the woods and fled on foot. The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office posted a request on social media for all residents to make sure their vehicles are locked with the keys removed while officers continue the manhunt for Willie Gene Qualls.
