Very Cold Sunday night and early Monday
Temperatures drop Sunday night/early Monday into the single digits with wind chills in the single digits below zero. Skies remain mostly clear.
Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 20s, but breezy SW wind will make it feel more like 10° in the afternoon. Tuesday will be partly sunny with a nice warm-up, highs will top out in the mid to upper 30s, a few degrees above average.
Our next chance for snow will be Wednesday, which as of now, looks like a light snow, with anywhere from a trace to 2". Check back this week for updates. Another cool down arrives late week with highs dropping back into the teens.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear
Low: 6, Wind Chill -5
Wind: W 10-15 mph
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy
High: 26...Wind chill: 10
Wind: SW 10-15 G 25 mph
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy
High: 39
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. Windy. Chance for light snow
High: 29
THURSDAY: Cloudy, breezy
High: 19
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy
High: 17
