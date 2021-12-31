ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Some Michiganders still plan to attend NYE celebrations despite the rise in COVID-19 cases

By Jenn Schanz
 2 days ago
While Michigan is seeing record-high cases of COVID-19, some people in the community are still hoping to gather together to celebrate the start of a new year.

A few big events are still happening around the state while others have scaled back in size.

The Mount Clemens Fireworks Show is still a go for Friday night. Following the light show will be a party, but it has been scaled down and people watching the fireworks will watch from their cars.

"We are excited to be back out but we are of course being mindful," Mount Clemens Mayor Laura Kropp said. "We will encourage people to mask up if that makes them feel more comfortable. Everything is really focused outside."

Because this isn’t a ticketed event so it’s hard to know exactly how many people may show up.

Pre-pandemic, the event drew around 5000 people to the downtown area alone.

Beacon Park Organizers have closed off the park in hopes of avoiding a super spreader event.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “with the health and wellbeing of the visitors, families, and friends of beacon park in mind, the New Year's Eve Kids Countdown event has been canceled due to the risk of emerging cases of the omicron variant.”

Omicron has health officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci urging caution when it comes to celebrations.

"This is a climate where you can't take many chances. Especially when you're in a crowd and everyone is taller than you and you feel like you're in quicksand," one Mount Clemens resident said.

The owner of Canterbury Village in Lake Orion is going full steam ahead with his annual mitten drop but says events like this aren’t for everyone, and that people should do what’s best for them.

"If you're a high-risk person, yes, please don't come. I agree with that 100 percent, you know. I won't let my father come he's in poor health," owner Keith Aldridge said.

If you are headed to celebrations tonight indoors, especially with people who may not be vaccinated, doctors say it’s a good idea to mask up.

