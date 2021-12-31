Kate Middleton, Prince William Reportedly Urged By Queen Elizabeth To 'Take Time Off' In US

The 2021 Awards for the Earthshot Prize concluded a few months ago. During the ceremony, where one of the presenters was Kate Middleton, Prince William teased that the 2022 event will take place in the United States.

Prince William and Kate Middleton Reuters

Following the announcement, reports of the couple flying to the U.S. have begun circulating. An insider even recently told OK! magazine that Queen Elizabeth II urged the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in secret to "take some time off" while in the country.

The source, then, claimed that the British Monarch "orchestrated" the planning of their stateside trip next year. She reportedly feels that the "getaway" will give the future King and Queen Consort "some well-deserved downtime" with their three children.