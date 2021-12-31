ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton, Prince William Reportedly Urged By Queen Elizabeth To 'Take Time Off' In US

Business Times
 2 days ago

The 2021 Awards for the Earthshot Prize concluded a few months ago. During the ceremony, where one of the presenters was Kate Middleton, Prince William teased that the 2022 event will take place in the United States.

Prince William and Kate MiddletonReuters

Following the announcement, reports of the couple flying to the U.S. have begun circulating. An insider even recently told OK! magazine that Queen Elizabeth II urged the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in secret to "take some time off" while in the country.

The source, then, claimed that the British Monarch "orchestrated" the planning of their stateside trip next year. She reportedly feels that the "getaway" will give the future King and Queen Consort "some well-deserved downtime" with their three children.

Comments / 124

Polly Purree
1d ago

How can you take time off and relax in a country that has a dementia riddled old coot for a President along with Meghan and Harry?🤮

Cheryl Laurendeau
1d ago

And everyone wondered why Harry felt the need to step away and separate himself, and his wife, from the internal family drama. They didn't want any part of it. Don't blame them one bit. I would have bailed too.

Kathryn Robison
21h ago

Perhaps staying near Queen Elizabeth II is best for now. Being there for her is far more important than any trip to anywhere.

Business Times

