Premier League

Arsenal v Manchester City: match preview

By
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
Arsenal v Manchester City Photograph: Guardian

Arsenal are undoubtedly in much better shape than when they received an ugly 5-0 thrashing at the Etihad in September, and hopefully will actually give Manchester City some form of test now the young guns are well and truly firing, but Mikel Arteta may still have received a small mercy in having to stay at home as a result of a positive Covid test. Pep Guardiola’s side look almost unstoppable and Arsenal’s much-improved defence will still be highly overmatched, with Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling (you get the idea) flexing their considerable creative prowess. An inexplicable off-day and Arsenal just might avoid a 10th straight league defeat against City. Graham Searles

Saturday 12.30pm BT Sport 1

Venue Emirates Stadium

Last season Arsenal 0 Manchester City 1

Referee Stuart Attwell

This season G10 Y32 R0 3.2 cards/game

Odds H 5-1 A 4-7 D 15-4

ARSENAL

Subs from Leno, Okonkwo, Maitland-Niles, Pépé, Tavares, Elneny, Balogun, Nketiah, Aubameyang, Marí, Lokonga, Martinelli

Doubtful None

Injured Chambers (Covid, unknown), Tomiyasu (Covid, unknown), Kolasinac (ankle, 22 Jan)

Suspended None

Discipline Y27 R1

Form LLWWWW

Leading scorer Smith Rowe 8

MANCHESTER CITY

Subs from Steffen, Carson, Palmer, Fernandinho, Jesus, Aké, Mbete, Delap, Grealish, Stones, Egan-Riley, Wilson-Ebrand, Lavia, McAtee, Gündogan, Cancelo

Doubtful Delap (match fitness), Stones, (match fitness), Cancelo (personal reasons)

Injured None

Suspended None

Discipline Y28 R1

Form WWWWWW

Leading scorers Silva, Sterling 7

