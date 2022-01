Technically speaking the Caribou Vikings boys' basketball team is still the defending champion in Class B. In fact, they are the two-time defending State Champions. The Vikings team for Coach Kyle Corrigan looks much different than it did just two years ago, but the team is showing rapid improvements despite the 0-5 start going into Friday's game against Foxcroft (5-0).

