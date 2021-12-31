ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

US Postal Service recovers from poor holiday showing in 2020

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The U.S Postal Service pulled out all the stops to avoid a repeat of the 2020 holiday shipping disaster, and it worked.

The Postal Service and several other private shippers reported that holiday season deliveries went smoothly for the most part.

ShipMatrix, which analyzes shipping package data, reported that 96.9% of the Postal Service’s shipments were on time during a two-week period in December. Overall, it was a major improvement across the board compared with last year, when more than a third of first-class mail was late by the time Christmas arrived.

“We’re happy to have brought all of the good holiday cheer that we could,” said Mark Dimondstein, president of the American Postal Workers Union, which represents more than 200,000 postal workers.

Leading up to the holidays, there were dire warnings of supply chain problems and shipping delays. In the end, shoppers heeded supply chain warnings by ordering and shipping items earlier, while more people opted to shop in stores than the year before, said Satish Jindel, ShipMatrix president in Pennsylvania.

The Postal Service installed 112 new package sorting machines, transitioned more than 60,000 pre-career employees to the ranks of career employees, hired 40,000 seasonal employees and leased extra space at more than 100 locations since last year, officials said.

As a bonus, the number of quarantined postal workers was less than last year, though they’re trending upward.

With new standards that extended the deadline on some long-distance mail, the service reported 89.8% of first-class parcels delivered on time through the first 12 weeks of the quarter, and anticipated 12 billion pieces of mail and packages would be delivered between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

During the period between Dec. 12-21, UPS and FedEx also saw on-time delivery rates topping 90%, Jindel said. They, too, bolstered their workforces, hiring more than 190,000 additional workers to be better prepared for the holiday peak.

For the U.S. Postal Service, about 6,500 postal workers were under COVID-19 quarantine on Christmas Eve, which was better than the year before when 19,000 workers were out at the December peak, according to the American Postal Workers Union.

But those numbers are growing. This week, the number of quarantined workers grew to nearly 8,000, the union said.

Fredric Rolando, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers, said obstacles like the pandemic and quarantines provide staffing challenges, but “they don’t alter the mission.”

The U.S. Postal Service declined to comment on the quarantine figures, but “we can assure you that the Postal Service does have resources in place, including adequate staffing, to meet the service needs of our customers, now and in the future,” said spokesperson Kim Frum.

___

Follow David Sharp on Twitter at https://twitter.com/David_Sharp_AP

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

USPS delivered 96.9% of shipments on time in weeks before Christmas

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. postal service and other private carriers reported improved delivery performance over 2020 in the days leading up to Christmas. USPS delivered 96.9% of shipments on time between Dec. 12 and Dec. 21, compared to 93.6% in 2020, according to data by software company ShipMatrix, which analyzes shipping data.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maine State
countryliving.com

Is Mail Delivered on New Year's Eve and Day? What to Know About Post Office's Hours

Whether you're trying to jump start intentions for the new year, like your resolution to stop procrastinating, or sending out belated holiday presents to relatives who will definitely understand, getting Post Office errands complete is essential. In between whipping up meals to bring you good luck in 2022 and hunting down original captions for that annual sparkler ‘Gram, there’s still time to make it to the Post Office.
INDUSTRY
wpr.org

Looking ahead as US Postal Service celebrates 200th anniversary in Wisconsin

This month marks the 200th anniversary of the first U.S. Post Office in Wisconsin. Things were very different when the first post office opened near Green Bay in 1821. Back then mail would have traveled by horse and stagecoach, said Chris Shaw, author of "First Class: The U.S. Postal Service, Democracy and the Corporate Threat." Motor vehicles became the primary method for mail delivery more than a century later, according to Postal Service documents.
WISCONSIN STATE
TrendHunter.com

Postal Service Sneaker Collections

Iconic shoe brand Vans has launched a collaboration with another iconic yet unlikely partner in the form the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) in order to launch a brand new sneaker collection that aims to incorporate some of the most recognizable visual symbols of the postal profession whilst also paying tribute to the tireless labor of USPS workers.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Mail Delivery#Holiday Season#Ap#The U S Postal Service#Shipmatrix#The Postal Service#Ups
WSAZ

Postal carriers working hard to meet holiday needs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Packages may get to your porch a little earlier in the day this holiday season. Postal workers in Charleston start delivering packages from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. to get them all delivered faster. Clinton Parsons is a postal carrier who helps make those deliveries. He...
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Christmas
wcti12.com

People in Greenville angry over postal service mishaps

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — There have been some complaints about packages not being delivered in Greenville. Several customers said their packages are nowhere to be found and they said they’re not getting any real answers. They said they’re looking into the complaints and said this is the busiest...
GREENVILLE, NC
foxbaltimore.com

The Postal Service vows to get mail moving again in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Postal Service is vowing to correct a string of problems and get the mail moving again in Baltimore. Customers have complained for months about lost mail and delayed mail and administrators have long blamed the delays on a worker shortage caused by the pandemic. However,...
BALTIMORE, MD
inquirer.com

Saving the U.S. Postal Service is not as simple as some lawmakers think | Opinion

The two weeks before Christmas are the United States Postal Service’s busiest days of the year. This year, an increase in e-sales, pandemic package deliveries, and staffing shortages will likely make the crunch even more noticeable for customers awaiting mail. At a time when more people are relying on the Postal Service’s survival and success, it makes sense to pay attention to its precarious position — and what can save it.
U.S. POLITICS
Herald-Dispatch

Postal Service closed Christmas Day, New Year’s Day

Post Office locations nationwide will be closed on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25 and New Year’s Day, Saturday, Jan. 1. All Post Office locations will be open, and regular mail delivery will resume, on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, and Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Some Post Office locations may have...
POLITICS
L'Observateur

POSTAL SERVICE EMPLOYEE INDICTED

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that JAVONTE RICHARD, age 29, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was indicted on December 16, 2021 for Theft of Mail by a Postal Service employee in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1709. According to the indictment, on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
foxillinois.com

USPS carriers working earlier to help make sure packages are delivered

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- To make sure the special items on your shopping list are delivered this holiday season, postal carriers will be starting earlier. The United States Postal Service said it is possible residents could hear a clatter on their porch between the hours of 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.
INDUSTRY
federalnewsnetwork.com

Postal Service leadership reminds employees to follow online rules

To listen to the Federal Newscast on your phone or mobile device, subscribe in PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts. The best listening experience on desktop can be found using Chrome, Firefox or Safari. As the omicron variant continues to spread, the Pentagon is taking new precautions. The Pentagon Reservation is extending...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mediapost.com

Postal Mail Firm Adds USPS Email Information Capability

Direct-mail specialist Action Mail Services is working with SnailWorks LLC to provide new services, including the ability to track mail through the U.S. Postal Service’s Informed Visibility platform. Action Mail will ensure that clients’ ads appear in a USPS email sent to consumers the morning before their mail is...
INDUSTRY
Times Leader

Times Leader

6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy