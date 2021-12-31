RTA releases New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day schedule

Greater Dayton RTA

DAYTON — The Greater Dayton RTA will be running a Sunday service schedule on New Year’s Eve and a Saturday service schedule on New Year’s Day.

The RTA’s Connect Paratransit services will also follow the same timeframes of its weekend services through the holidays, according to a release.

The RTA Customer Service Call Center will operate under its regular hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Flyer will not run on New Year’s Eve, as the service does not have a Sunday schedule.

This year, the Holiday Bus features Santa and his RTA elves on the outside and will continue running regular routes through Jan. 1, the RTA said.

