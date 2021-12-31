COVID surge causing people to readjust New Year's Eve plans

As the countdown to 2022 continues, the omicron variant is fueling new COVID-19 infections at a rapid pace, with nearly two million new cases in a week. The FDA is set to approve Pfizer booster shots for children aged 12 to 15 as early as next week as pediatric hospitalizations jumped more than 50% in the last four weeks. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for TODAY from Times Square in New York City.Dec. 31, 2021.
AUSTIN — Although a new year is almost upon us, the economy seems to be in a similar state as that of 2020 when COVID first arose. With new strains of the virus continuously emerging, omicron being the latest, COVID cases are not easing up. Due to COVID concerns,...
New Year's Eve festivities have been called off at two villages on Long Island due to the surge of COVID-19 cases. The mayor of Farmingdale tells News 12 Long Island it canceled the event out an abundance of caution because of the current spike of coronavirus cases.
Thousands of flights were delayed or canceled across the USA. Again. Anthony Fauci laid out his recommendations for New Year’s Eve amid the COVID-19 surge. And could a sunken slave ship contain human DNA?. 👋 Hey! Laura here, with all the news you need to know on this lazy,...
The worst ever surge in COVID cases is raising concerns about New Years celebrations, including the city’s fireworks. Health officials fully expect a post-celebration surge pushing a record number of cases even higher.
To welcome 2022, a famous Key West drag queen will drop inside a red high-heeled shoe from above a Duval Street bar. The celebrated New Year’s Eve tradition at the Bourbon Street Pub that has been running for more than 20 years — with performer Sushi n the shoe — was turned into a private party last year after the Southernmost City imposed a 10 p.m. curfew because of the pandemic.
