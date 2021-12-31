ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

The Questions featuring Jason Mayden

By Jeneé Osterheldt Globe Columnist,
Boston Globe
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA BEAUTIFUL RESISTANCE A BEAUTIFUL RESISTANCE Black joy, Black lives, as celebrated by culture columnist Jeneé Osterheldt. Stories are in more than what we read. Stories are in our art, our songs, our films, the way we dance, and what we wear. Jason Mayden, sneaker culture legend and...

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Bonus Questions

On this episode, Trey answers questions about music, bipartisan relationships, and philosophy. He also highlights the importance of being prepared in life and knowing who you are. Later, Trey shares great advice as we prepare to enter 2022. Follow Trey on Twitter: @TGowdySC.
MUSIC
TBR News Media

Theatre Talk with Jason Allyn

Putting on a stage production is about so much more than actors and musicians. The staff working behind the scenes — stage managers, set builders, makeup artists and costume designers — are just as important, and their skills can make the difference between an excellent show and a mediocre one.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
mountaintimes.info

A call to black artists

February is National Black History Month that started as a method of remembrance with regard to the vital events and people in the history of the African diaspora. Today, it is an important month of both remembrance, recognition, and education. It is a time for people of any color to look at the incredible figures in Black history, as well as raising awareness about the issues that are still present in society in terms of racism and the rights that black people are affected by, and it is a great opportunity for people from all walks of life to broaden their horizons and expand their understanding.
EDUCATION
enstarz.com

Stephen Curry In A ‘Non-Traditional Relationship’ With Wife Ayesha? Longtime Couple’s ‘Not-So-Perfect’ Marriage Explored

It has come to the attention of numerous netizens that there seemed to be something different with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's relationship as a married couple. Rumor has it that it seems like Stephen Curry actually has a "not-so-perfect marriage." In a recent report, an Instagram blog for "exposing celebrities' secrets," Deumoix exposed the NBA star and his longtime wife having a "non-traditional relationship."
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Racism#The Jordan Brand#Fear Of God Athletics
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

"Let's Go Darwin" Is Trending Online, but What Does the Phrase Actually Mean?

In recent months, the phrase "Let's go Brandon" has become a stand-in for "F--k you Biden" among some hardcore conservatives. That phrase originated from an interview during which NBC's Kelli Stavast mistook chants of "F--k you Biden" for chants of "Let's go Brandon" while she was interviewing Brandon Brown. Now, a new variation on the chant has emerged, and some want to know what it means.
INTERNET
justjaredjr.com

JoJo & Dexter Darden Are Engaged!

Congratulations are in order to JoJo and Dexter Darden – they are engaged!. The 31-year-old “Too Little Too Late” singer and the 30-year-old The Maze Runner actor took to Instagram on Christmas morning to announce their happy news. It’s not clear when the couple started dating, but...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
TIME

The 10 Best Fiction Books of 2021

The year 2021 was poised to be a great one for established, fan-favorite authors. We were blessed with new work from a buzzy roster of titans, from Colson Whitehead to Lauren Groff to Kazuo Ishiguro . But while they, along with several others, did not disappoint (see TIME’s list of the 100 Must-Read Books of 2021 ), it was debut authors who truly shined. In an industry that has long been criticized for exclusion—and where it’s increasingly difficult to break out from the crowd—a crop of bright new voices rose to the top. From Anthony Veasna So to Torrey Peters to Jocelyn Nicole Johnson and more, these writers introduced themselves to the world with fiction that surprised us, challenged our perspectives and kept us fulfilled. Here, the top 10 fiction books of 2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
psychologytoday.com

How Black Women Are Recognizing and Calling Out Colorism

Early on, Black girls recognize that others evaluate their bodies, and they may internalize the messages they receive about physical appearance. Research suggests that peers assign personality and behavioral traits to skin tone, such as being loud, obnoxious, or conceited. Black girls can reject the colorist messages they receive from...
SOCIETY
Health.com

Asian American Actress Caroline Donica Talks Reconciling the Worlds of Her Adoptive and Birth Parents

During her childhood, Caroline Donica felt isolated from both her South Korean roots and the American culture she was raised in. "Growing up as a Korean kid with white parents in the South was challenging—especially at the time when we were adopted," she tells Health in the video above. Donica's video is part of Dotdash Meredith's See/Her "Multiplicity" series, which follows various women at different stages in life and explores who they feel they must be in order to fit into mainstream culture.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

'The Mack' Star Max Julien Dead at 88

Max Julien -- famous for his leading role in the blaxploitation film 'The Mack' -- has died. The actor/writer/producer passed away on Jan. 1, due to undisclosed circumstances -- this according to his PR team ... who says his wife discovered him early him Saturday morning. In a statement, they...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves Take an Island Holiday Baecation

Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves dipped off for a holiday baecation. TheJasmineBrand notes the two shared images flying in similar aircraft, both over an island. Jayda shared her images solo, while Lil Baby appeared alongside Meek Mill. During Christmas, Jayda posted a new Rolls Royce on Instagram, which many believed...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Hudson poses up a storm inside $3million mansion in gorgeous dress

Jennifer Hudson has a flawless fashion game, and she proved that during the week as she posed inside her $3million mansion in a gorgeous dress. The beautiful frock sparkled in front of her enormous Christmas tree as the silver fabric glistened underneath the lights. Jennifer looked like an angel with the curve-hugging number that showed off her enviable figure and she made sure to accessorize for the occasion with a matching silver bracelet and ring. Her nails also fit the look, with most of them being painted in silver, with one accent nail in red.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy