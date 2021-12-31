ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two boys stabbed to death in separate incidents an hour apart as grim record set

By Ryan Hooper
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QXqyl_0dZqKuad00

Murder investigations have been launched after two boys were stabbed to death in separate incidents within an hour of each other on Thursday evening, making 2021 the bloodiest year on record for teenage homicides in London.

A 16-year-old boy was fatally wounded at Philpot’s Farm Yiewsley, west London, and was pronounced dead at 8.25pm.

It followed the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in Ashburton Park, Croydon south London, who was pronounced dead at 7.36pm.

No arrests have been made, and neither victim has been named yet by the Metropolitan Police.

Scotland Yard said there was no intelligence to link the two incidents, more than 20 miles apart, but called on parents to talk with their children about the impact of carrying weapons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e73GF_0dZqKuad00

Police Commander Alex Murray, in a direct appeal to parents from the scene in Croydon, said: “If you have concerns, talk to your kids.

“Make sure they’re not carrying knives, make sure they’re not hanging around with kids carrying knives.

“We don’t know who has knives but we can find out and we can stop them hurting someone or being hurt.”

He said the Met was “absolutely committed to bringing those offenders to justice”, and added: “This is what happens when knives are carried and we all have a role in relation to tackling knife crime.”

The double tragedy brings the total number of teenage killings in the capital in a calendar year to 30 – passing a previous peak of 29, set in 2008.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IY6Eo_0dZqKuad00

The seriousness of the situation was further underlined by Pastor Beryl St James, from Shiloh Worship church and charity in nearby Thornton Heath, who told the PA news agency she had just received a call from a parent who had found a knife in their child’s room that morning.

Also speaking from the scene, she added: “I know we have to work and we all have duties to fulfil, but as a parent you cannot think that’s it OK to leave the state to continually look after your child.”

Patrick Green, chief executive of anti-knife crime charity the Ben Kinsella Trust which was set up in 2008 following the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Ben in north London, echoed Mr Murray’s comments.

He said: “Knife crime is accepted by this generation as part-and-parcel of growing up and that’s completely unacceptable.

“It shows that not enough has been done and if I’m being really critical then I’d say the approach to tackling it has been scattergun.

“We have to sustain our response to knife crime, it has to be over the long term and not just one- and two-year funding for projects.

“It is a societal problem which will continue unless it is addressed properly.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zkqid_0dZqKuad00

The two murder investigations will again prompt discussion about the possible causes of youth violence, with experts suggesting this includes a rise in the number of children who are vulnerable, increased pressure on services such as policing, and social media fuelling conflict.

Anthony King, chairman of the MyEnds programme which aims to tackle knife crime in London, told reporters at the scene in Croydon: “Sadly it’s because we’re having a lot of breakdowns in schools, in education, young people are being excluded too quickly, some for minor incidents, there’s breakdown in the homes.

“Parents – if you see a bread knife or bun knife missing from the home, please speak to somebody, please contact an agency or an organisation and let the teachers know.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was “devastated” by the double tragedy.

He said: “I refuse to accept that the loss of young lives is inevitable and will continue to be relentless in taking the bold action needed to put an end to violence in our city.”

Scotland Yard said police were called to the Croydon stabbing shortly after 7pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12VE1w_0dZqKuad00

They gave first aid to the boy before the ambulance service arrived but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police were called to the stabbing in Yiewsley shortly after 7.30pm, where they found the 16-year-old victim suffering from a puncture wound.

He was also declared dead at the scene.

The victims’ family members have been informed but neither boy has been formally identified, Scotland Yard said.

Post-mortem examinations will be held later.

Comments / 3

Related
Shropshire Star

Woman arrested after two sets of twin boys die in house fire

The 27-year-old has been detained on suspicion of child neglect. A woman has been arrested after two sets of twin boys, aged three and four, died in a devastating house fire in south London. The 27-year-old has been held on suspicion of child neglect, the Metropolitan Police said. Fire crews...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

‘We’re not going to be able to control this’: On the frontline of London’s deadliest year of teenage murders since 2008

It is Wednesday afternoon and officers on the Met Police team tasked with tackling violent crime in Croydon are preparing to head out on patrol. The scale of the challenge becomes immediately clear: moments before they hit the streets, accompanied by an Independent reporter, the officers hear a 25-year-old man has been stabbed seven times in a children’s playground in broad daylight.A recreational space where young children would usually play after school is now doubling as a scene in “London’s violence epidemic”, covered in police tape with air ambulance positioned to lift the victim to emergency care. London has seen...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Mayor#Mayor Of London#Two Boys#Murder#St James#Philpot#Farm Yiewsley#The Metropolitan Police#Scotland Yard#Shiloh Worship Church
Shropshire Star

Three boys remanded over 16-year-old’s stabbing death

The boys – aged 15, 16 and 17 – appeared before Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court accused of killing Ramarni Crosby in Gloucester. Three teenagers have been remanded in custody accused of the murder of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death. The boys – aged 15, 16...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pc jailed for attacking members of the public ‘found dead at home’

A police officer jailed after being caught on camera assaulting members of the public has been found dead.Declan Jones was reported to have been discovered at an address in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire on Tuesday.It is believed he had recently been released from prison, having been jailed for assaulting two people – including a 15-year-old boy – on consecutive days during the first coronavirus lockdown in England.A West Mercia Police spokesman said: “On December 28, officers were called to an address in Bromsgrove following reports of concern for the welfare of a man in his 30s.“Sadly, the man was pronounced dead...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Man killed in suspected hit-and-run in Cliffe

A man has been killed in a suspected hit-and-run, Kent Police said. The 27-year-old man was found injured near Station Road in Cliffe at about 02:25 GMT and died at the scene. No vehicle had stopped at the scene. Two men aged 28 and 32 from Cliffe were arrested on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Double teen death brings up grim record for killings in the capital

Two boys were stabbed to death within an hour of each other on Thursday, police have confirmed, making 2021 the bloodiest year on record for teen homicides in London A 16-year-old boy was fatally wounded at Philpot’s Farm Yiewsley, west London, and was pronounced dead at 8.25pm.It followed the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in Ashburton Park, Croydon south London, who was pronounced dead at 7.36pm.The Metropolitan Police said it was too early to say whether the two incidents, more than 20 miles apart, were linked.The double tragedy brings the total number of teenage killings in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cannock murder arrest after woman found stabbed

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman who was repeatedly stabbed. Lucy Clews died at a property in Cannock, Staffordshire, in the early hours of 29 December. She was found by police officers who were sent due to concerns about her welfare.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teenager stabbed to death in park

A murder investigation has been launched after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Ashburton Park, Croydon south London.Police officers went to the scene shortly after 7pm on Thursday.They gave first aid to the boy before the ambulance service arrived but he was pronounced dead at 7.36 pm.Detectives in #Croydon have launched a murder investigation after a 15-year-old boy was found with stab injuries.📞101 and give CAD 5443/30Dec if you have any information. More here: https://t.co/LDFGeFJg0O— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) December 30, 2021The victim’s family have been informed but formal identification has not yet taken place. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.No arrests have been made and police have asked anyone with information to call them via 101 quoting reference CAD 5443/30Dec.To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Read More Anger at reports PM will be cleared again of breaching ministerial codeHospital numbers rise as Covid-19 cases hit new highCalls for NHS staff to be given priority access to lateral flow tests
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

411K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy