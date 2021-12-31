ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Pietersen believes franchise system for red-ball cricket can help England

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen has devised a plan he believes can save Test cricket in England following the Ashes debacle.

Pietersen insists the series loss to Australia need not be a total failure as long as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) use it to implement proper change for the Test team and believes a franchise system for the red-ball, long form of cricket, modelled on The Hundred, can be a solution.

“With the money elsewhere in the game, the [County] Championship in its current form is not fit to serve the Test team,” Pietersen wrote in his Betway blog.

“The best players don’t want to play in it, so young English players aren’t learning from other greats like I did. Batters are being dismissed by average bowlers on poor wickets and the whole thing is spiralling.

“In The Hundred, the ECB have actually produced a competition with some sort of value.

“It is the best against the best, marketed properly, and the audience engaged with it. They got new people to the games and I can tell you that the players will have improved markedly for featuring alongside other greats. It’s such a valuable experience.

“They now need to introduce a similar franchise competition for red-ball cricket, whereby the best play against the best every single week.

“They would make money available to attract some of the best overseas players in the world and the top English players would benefit from playing alongside them.

“It would be a marketable, exciting competition, which would drive improvement in the standard and get people back through the gates for long-form cricket.”

Pietersen envisages an eight-team round-robin league played in the middle of the summer on pitches that are monitored by the ECB to avoid bowler-friendly conditions.

We have to have good pitches that reward and encourage strong batting techniques, batting for long periods of time and that require skill from bowlers to take wickets

“We have to have good pitches that reward and encourage strong batting techniques, batting for long periods of time and that require skill from bowlers to take wickets,” he added.

“The county system doesn’t necessarily need to change. It can be the feeder system below this competition, where players are developed until they’re ready to step up.

“I can promise you that the current England team and lots of the best youngsters in the system still see Test cricket, in particular Ashes cricket, as the pinnacle.

“But the world’s best players are involved in the IPL, the PSL, the Big Bash, The Hundred, and so on, so it’s no good denying them the chance to make their millions anymore, as I was back in the day.

“We need to produce lucrative, high-quality, interesting competitions that reward and improve the best players. This could be one.”

England are currently 3-0 down in the series against Australia, but Pietersen says captain Joe Root is not to blame.

“There is no point blaming Joe Root for what has happened in Australia,” he said. “He’s the only class batter in that team and has been tasked with leading an underprepared, low-quality team into an Ashes series. It was a hopeless task.

“Things aren’t going to change by plucking the next batter from county cricket and sticking him up to open the batting. It’s failed too many times now.

“This franchise competition would be a fantastic opportunity to improve the standard of red-ball cricket, make domestic cricket interesting to the masses again (like they did with The Hundred) and I’m sure commercially, in terms of sponsorships and broadcast rights, it would be good news, too.”

The Independent

Main sporting talking points as we head into 2022

A bumper sporting year lies ahead in 2022 with the World Cup in Qatar one of several blue riband events on the sporting calendar.The Winter Olympics in Beijing, the Commonwealth Games and Uefa’s Women’s European Championship will also be held this year and all eyes will be on Emma Raducanu and Sir Lewis Hamilton.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the talking points ahead of a huge 12 months of sport.Qatar 2022England could not have gone closer to ending their 55-year wait to win a major trophy at last summer’s Euro 2020 when they lost on penalties to...
UEFA
The Independent

Australian batter Travis Head out of fourth Ashes Test after contracting Covid

Australian batsman Travis Head has been ruled out of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney after testing positive to Covid-19.The 28-year-old was due to fly from Melbourne to Sydney to take on England at the SCG on January 5.In a statement released on Friday morning, Cricket Australia said Head tested positive after a routine PCR test and has been asymptomatic.The batsman will now remain in isolation in Melbourne for seven days – per the Victorian Government’s current health requirements.A Cricket Australia spokesperson said that the remainder of the Australian squad, their families and support staff underwent PCR and RAT tests...
WORLD
94.3 Jack FM

Cricket-Thorpe says Ashes shock can spur young England batters on

(Reuters) – England’s young batters have been given a “wake-up call” by Australia in the Ashes series and must use it to kick-start their careers, assistant coach Graham Thorpe said. England find themselves down 3-0 in the five-match series, with none of their batters scoring a...
SPORTS
The Independent

Ashes are a wake-up call for England’s batters, says Graham Thorpe

Graham Thorpe believes England’s under-performing batters have been handed “a wake-up call” by their Ashes travails and has already begun the work of rebuilding their techniques.With head coach Chris Silverwood in isolation due to the Covid-19 outbreak in the touring camp, Thorpe will step up from his assistant role to take charge of the New Year Test in Sydney.At 3-0 down, the series and the urn are long gone but there are no hiding places for a batting unit that has been ruthlessly exposed by Australia’s high-class pace attack.No England player has made a century in the series, with captain...
SPORTS
BBC

England's Big Picture: Best of 2021

Join us as we take a few moments every day to relax and enjoy the beauty of England through the stunning images you send us. Last week (20 December to 26 December) we started our Best of 2021 countdown. In this gallery, we are sharing the remaining seven most popular images from the year, based on website views (from seven at the bottom, to number one at the top).
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Independent

Gareth Southgate hoping 2022 brings a major trophy for England

England manager Gareth Southgate hopes his side can find the “missing piece” and win a trophy in 2022.The Three Lions missed out on their first piece of major silverware since 1966 when they lost the Euro 2020 final on penalties to Italy in July, which came three years after a run to the World Cup semi-finals.They qualified for the 2022 tournament at a canter and will head to Qatar as one of the favourites.After all England have achieved under Southgate, he knows winning a trophy is the last box to tick.#HappyNewYear from the #ThreeLions and @Lionesses! 🎇We shared some wonderful...
SPORTS
