ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool squad hit by three new Covid-19 cases ahead of crucial trip to Chelsea

By Lawrence Ostlere
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wapka_0dZqKnem00

Liverpool have been hit by three new Covid-19 cases among the playing squad ahead of their crucial trip to Chelsea on Sunday.

Manager Jurgen Klopp did not reveal who had tested positive but hinted the cases would affect his first XI for the game at Stamford Bridge between second and third in the Premier League . “It’s not so cool at the moment,” Klopp said. “I’m not able to say who it is but it’ll be pretty clear on the team sheet.”

Liverpool were hampered by a small outbreak at the club earlier this month which saw key defender Virgil van Dijk among those to test positive. Now there are fresh cases among staff as well as the three players, but Klopp said the situation was not yet to an extent where the club would request the match be postponed.

“We never had this proper outbreak where 15 to 20 players had it,” Klopp said. “For us it is every day, another one, stuff happens more and more often. It’s like a lottery in the morning, waiting for the result. It is pretty much day-by-day, always one case, then another one.

“We have to wait as the boys are not in yet. In this moment (we will) probably not (ask for a postponement) but we don’t know how it will look in a few hours.”

Klopp also confirmed that midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Takumi Minamino are both out of Chelsea game. “Taki is closer, running outside, Thiago not – it’s a hip issue. We have to be patient.”

Chelsea are currently second in the table, eight points adrift of leaders Manchester City, while Liverpool are one point behind in third with a game in hand.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool eye Bukayo Saka and Frank Kessie, Barcelona want Aymeric Laporte, Cristiano Ronaldo latest

Transfer news is in full swing ahead of the window’s opening on Saturday 1 January, and there are plenty of rumours swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made an offer to AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie ahead of his deal expiring at the end of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Arsenal scrambling to tie down Bukayo Saka as Liverpool circle

What the papers sayArsenal are making strides to tie down England international Bukayo Saka, with the 20-year-old’s current deal with the Premier League club set to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season. According to the Daily Express, Arsenal have held talks with the versatile youngster, who plays as a winger, left-back and midfielder. Arsenal are reportedly eager to secure Saka amid rumours Liverpool are also circling.Elsewhere, The Sun reports that just after signing Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, 21, for £55million, Barcelona are again eyeing-up the English Premier League club for talent.  The paper writes that Barca are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Takumi Minamino
The Independent

Liverpool are used to the challenge of catching Manchester City – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his players are used to the challenge of trying to keep pace with Manchester City and do not find it mentally draining.By the time his side kick-off against second-placed Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday they could be 12 points behind the Premier League leaders and defending champions – albeit with two games in hand.The last two Covid-impacted seasons has seen the Reds and City both win a title each by a large gap, but the need to be almost-perfect every campaign has not gone away since 2018-19 when Liverpool earned 97 points but finished...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp not concerned by Sadio Mane’s goal drought

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not concerned by Sadio Mane’s current goal drought.The Senegal international has not found the net in nine matches and is on the worst run of his Anfield career, having gone more than 13-and-a-half hours without scoring.Prior to that he had scored nine times in 16 matches.After Sunday’s trip to Chelsea he will join up with his country for the Africa Cup of Nations but whether he ends his barren spell at Stamford Bridge or not, Klopp is convinced by the forward’s all-round contribution to the team.“Sadio has no problem with confidence but of course the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Manchester City#The Premier League
NBC Sports

Chelsea – Liverpool player ratings

Chelsea – Liverpool player ratings were so much fun to dish out as plenty of superstars shone at Stamford Bridge in a classic Premier League encounter. After Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scored early to put Liverpool into a 2-0 lead, against the run of play, Chelsea came flying back before half time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku dropped for Chelsea’s clash with Liverpool

Romelu Lukaku has been dropped by Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel for Sunday’s Premier League match against Liverpool.Club-record signing Lukaku has hit two goals in as many games but fell foul of Tuchel this week, after revealing unhappiness in an interview released on Thursday but conducted three weeks ago.A surprised Tuchel admitted his frustrations with Lukaku’s comments on Friday, insisting he would seek talks with the £98million striker and handle the matter in-house.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Chelsea vs LiverpoolAnd Tuchel has now omitted the Belgium international from the Chelsea squad for Sunday’s game at Stamford Bridge.“We don’t like it, of course,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Chelsea vs Liverpool prediction: How will the Premier League fixture play out today?

Liverpool are visiting Chelsea at Stamford Bridge today aiming to climb above the depleted Blues in the table. The two teams are separated by only one point – Chelsea are second with Liverpool third – after both slipped up in midweek, allowing leaders Manchester City to move eight points clear at the top coming into the weekend.Reece James and Andreas Christensen are the latest defenders to join an injury list which includes Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell. Liverpool meanwhile are enjoying the return of Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho to their group.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Chelsea vs LiverpoolHere is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola will be most satisfied viewer after Chelsea and Liverpool’s epic draw

“You have to be perfect,” Jurgen Klopp bluntly offered. “And if you’re not perfect, you have to hope Manchester City are not perfect.”Pep Guardiola’s men were far from flawless at Arsenal, outplayed and fatigued on Saturday, yet they still exited the Emirates Stadium with three points.So Chelsea and Liverpool primed for battle against each other to try and bite into City’s lead at the summit with a slight shrugging of the shoulders – “what can you do?” – and a heavy tinge of “what do we have to lose?”An exhilarating affair followed at Stamford Bridge, decorated by glorious goals from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sadio Mane foul was ‘clear red’, says Cesar Azplicueta after Liverpool forward’s booking in Chelsea draw

Cesar Azpilicueta has said Liverpool forward Sadio Mane should have received a red card for his foul on the Chelsea defender in Sunday’s Premier League draw.Mane leaped into Azpilicueta within the opening minute at Stamford Bridge, striking the Spain international in the face with his forearm.Mane only received a yellow card following the incident, but Azpilicueta said after the 2-2 draw that the Senegal international should have been sent off for the foul.“It’s a clear red,” Azpilicueta told Sky Sports. “I don’t mind if it’s five seconds into the game, it’s the first action and it’s a clear red.“He doesn’t...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City march on as Tuchel makes Lukaku call – Premier League talking points

Manchester City moved 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League while nearest challengers Chelsea and Liverpool drew a thriller at Stamford Bridge.Here, the PA news agency looks at some things we learned from the weekend of fixtures.City can handle it allStoppage time winner 👌⏰#ManCity | @Sure pic.twitter.com/Pf3bWU9eAA— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 2, 2022Yet again Manchester City showed their champion quality and underlined why they are firm favourites to claim a fourth title in five years by coming from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1. It was an 11th successive win and further illustrated just how City seem capable...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea and Liverpool do everything but win in Premier League thriller

A classic game for neutral fans, but also Manchester City. Both Chelsea and Liverpool put everything into this pulsating 2-2 draw, to the point the intensity just had to trail off, and it might mean the title race does too. It all means that City are 10 points clear of Chelsea with the same number of games played, and 11 of Liverpool with one more.The truth was that necessity was the mother of intensity in this case, as both teams played like they knew they absolutely had to win. They only ended up hurting each other, while entertaining everyone else.It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku ‘will stay our player’, says Thomas Tuchel after dropping Chelsea striker

Thomas Tuchel has insisted Romelu Lukaku “will stay our player” despite showdown talks slated for Monday over the Chelsea striker’s controversial comments on his Stamford Bridge situation.Blues boss Tuchel hailed an “immense” comeback as Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic struck to claim a 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge – and all without club-record signing Lukaku.The £98million man was stood down for Sunday’s clash after an interview aired on Thursday, which was recorded three weeks ago, in which Lukaku revealed unhappiness at his Chelsea situation.Lukaku has scored two goals in two games since that interview took place...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Bernardo Silva Hilariously Names His Dog After Manchester City Teammate

If you're looking for a superb piece of light-hearted content to watch in the coming days, then check out a brilliant interview with Bernardo Silva. Manchester City's in-house media team have published a candid chat with their Portuguese midfielder, but the star of the show is undoubtedly their dog, who has been hilariously named 'John' after teammate John Stones.
PETS
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick praises reaction of Manchester United players in win over Burnley

Ralf Rangnick was pleased by the reaction and improved body language displayed by Manchester United’s players as they beat Burnley days on from the meek draw at Newcastle The summer arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane raised expectations around Old Trafford but this season has been a damp squib, leading to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit last month.Progress has been slow under interim successor Rangnick, thanks in no small part to the impact of Covid-19, and United looked well off the pace in Monday’s 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Newcastle.Former Red Devils skipper Gary Neville said the players were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

411K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy