Miami-dade County, FL

Miami-Dade County Public Schools announces new mask policies

By Rob Garguilo
 2 days ago

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced new protocols for all Miami-Dade County Public Schools due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Carvalho announced Thursday that starting January 3rd, masks will be mandatory for all adults entering M-DCPS facilities.

“We are forced to do what we’ve done for a long period of time, which is embrace protective protocols,” said Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. “All adults entering Miami-Dade County Public Schools facilities shall be wearing masks. Masks will be mandatory for all adults in Miami-Dade County Public Schools facilities. The same will be true for those individuals who work on school buses.”

The mask requirement will be implemented until further notice.

Carvalho said the district hopes students will wear masks voluntarily, and that the district is exploring legal means to fight state legislation regarding mask wearing among students.

The district will be proactive in testing school employees this weekend before returning to school campuses next week.

Broward County will hold an emergency meeting Friday to talk about the new protocols.

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

