Dr. Bela Matyas called Solano County’s first infant death related to COVID “very, very rare.”. The county’s public health officer said the child “was a very young infant who passed away from pneumonia that was caused by COVID,” adding that the child “appeared to not have any underlying health issues and was an otherwise healthy child. It’s a tragic situation where the child was unfortunately one of those rare individuals who is essentially healthy and should recover well but doesn’t.”

SOLANO COUNTY, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO