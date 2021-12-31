ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New year, new laws for Minnesota residents range from opioids to workplace protections

By Times staff report
 2 days ago
Summaries of all laws passed by the 2021 Legislature, including laws that took effect Aug. 1, are available online from House Public Information Services at www.house.mn/newlaws/#/search/2021.

Among the new Minnesota laws that took effect Jan. 1 are:

Opioid screening limits repealed

Medical Assistance must now cover the costs of opioid screenings and urinalysis without lifetime or annual limits.

Free state park permits

Any member of Minnesota's 11 federally recognized tribes can receive an annual state park vehicle permit at no charge, or a free daily state park permit to members who do not use a vehicle.

Pregnancy accommodations

Employers with 15 or more employees must provide “reasonable accommodations" to workers with pregnancy or childbirth-related health conditions upon request and the advice of a licensed health care provider or certified doula, unless the employer shows undue hardship. Accommodations could include “temporary transfer to a less strenuous or hazardous position, seating, frequent restroom breaks and limits to heavy lifting.”

Medical Assistance coverage, substance use treatment rate increase

Changes include:

  • allowing a 90-day supply of some prescription medications to be dispensed under Medical Assistance;
  • coverage of enhanced in-home asthma care for children with poorly controlled asthma;
  • increasing the dispensing fee for prescription drugs from $10.48 to $10.77;
  • a 5% rate increase for substance use disorder treatment services provided by culturally specific or culturally responsive programs or disability responsive programs.

Homeless youth IDs

A homeless youth can now obtain a state identification card without paying transaction or filing fees; and new procedures and documentation rules are established for homeless youth to obtain a certified birth record.

Property forfeiture revisions

Changes to Minnesota’s forfeiture system for property seizures in relation to crimes include:

  • a vehicle is not subject to forfeiture if the driver fails to appear for a scheduled court
  • appearance and fails to voluntarily surrender within 48 hours of that required appearance;
  • forfeiture notices must contain a warning to any person — other than the driver — who may have ownership interest in a vehicle that has been seized about how to make a claim for it;
  • a DWI-related forfeiture can be suspended if the driver participates in an ignition interlock program;
  • the law sets new, specific ways a law enforcement agency can use forfeited money;
  • personal property and real property, other than homestead property exempt from seizure, can be seized if it was obtained with proceeds of a controlled substance offense;
  • money totaling $1,500 and any precious metals or stones can be seized with probable cause that they are the proceeds of a controlled substance offense;
  • a vehicle is subject to forfeiture if it is used to transport or exchange $100 or more in controlled substances for distribution or sale.
  • the legislative auditor’s office was directed to audit forfeiture and ignition interlock in DWI cases and report to the Legislature by Jan. 15, 2025, to "assess the financial impact of the programs, the efficacy in reducing recidivism, and the impacts, if any, on public safety.”

Driver’s license suspensions

A driver’s license cannot be suspended for failure to pay a traffic ticket, parking fine or surcharge following a conviction for a vehicle operation or parking citation; or for failure to appear in court after receiving a citation for a petty misdemeanor or driving after suspension.

