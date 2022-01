DeMar DeRozan is really coming up as the saviour for the Chicago Bulls especially in the fourth quarter. The signing of DeMar DeRozan which was named as the worst signing of this season on paper has turned out to be the best one so far as DeMar has carried the Bulls all the way through every challenge that comes in the way. The Chicago Bulls are currently ranked as the first seed and leading the eastern conference with the record of 24 wins and 10 losses with a 7 game winning streak and all thanks to DeMar DeRozan.

