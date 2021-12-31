Ongoing Armed Stand-Off In Webber Township, Lake Co.

9&10 News has learned that there is an armed stand-off between police and a suspect in Webber Township.

Lake County and Newaygo County deputies are currently surrounding a man’s residence.

Police say they were called to Majestic Pines Apartments for shots fired around 10 p.m. Thursday night.

They were told a man entered an apartment with two women in it and pulled out a gun.

One of the women had a personal protection order against the man.

An argument began and moved into the parking lot, where a shot was fired at the women.